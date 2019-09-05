ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Results of AGM voting / Total Voting Rights

In respect of the voting at the company's AGM held on 5 September 2019 the directors are pleased to report that all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld 1 To receive the report and accounts 59,891,601 750 9,000 2 To approve the directors' remuneration policy report 59,877,986 22,865 500 3 To approve the directors' remuneration report 59,725,486 23,365 150,000 4 To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director 59,749,852 1,151,499 0 5 To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director 59,749,852 1,151,499 0 6 To reappoint David Lean as a director Withdrawn 7 To reappoint Howard Miller as a director 59,699,852 201,499 0 8 To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director 58,749,352 151,999 0 9 To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors 59,847,302 51,499 2,550 10 To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 59,889,852 2,499 9,000 11 To authorise the directors to issue new share capital 59,849,852 51,499 0 12 To dis-apply pre-emption rights in respect of certain issues of shares 59,614,085 286,766 500

Notes

Votes were received in respect of 59,901,351 shares representing 32% of the issued share capital. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 186,975,732 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.