WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Stuttgart
05.09.19
08:19 Uhr
0,021 Euro
-0,002
-8,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
05.09.2019 | 17:55
(48 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Results of AGM voting / Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 4

In respect of the voting at the company's AGM held on 5 September 2019 the directors are pleased to report that all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

ResolutionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
1To receive the report and accounts59,891,6017509,000
2To approve the directors' remuneration policy report59,877,98622,865500
3To approve the directors' remuneration report59,725,48623,365150,000
4To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director59,749,8521,151,4990
5To reappoint Bill Hooley as a director59,749,8521,151,4990
6To reappoint David Lean as a directorWithdrawn
7To reappoint Howard Miller as a director59,699,852201,4990
8To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director58,749,352151,9990
9To reappoint Mazars LLP as auditors59,847,30251,4992,550
10To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor59,889,8522,4999,000
11To authorise the directors to issue new share capital59,849,85251,4990
12To dis-apply pre-emption rights in respect of certain issues of shares59,614,085286,766500

Notes

  1. Votes were received in respect of 59,901,351 shares representing 32% of the issued share capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the website.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 186,975,732 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


