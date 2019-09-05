Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on self service analytics. Businesses today are constantly challenged by the growing complexities of data sets as they attempt to cater to the growing needs of their customers. With access to infinite data sources, business executives may find it challenging to analyze data and make the right decisions without any help from their IT and MIS teams. Self service analytics helps build a data-driven business culture by offering data access to more people within an organization.

At Quantzig, we believe that organizations must leverage self service analytics to gain a front-liner advantage in today's complex business scenario.

Embedding self service analytics into your business processes can be quite challenging, but it helps you maximize the value of data by analyzing data from various sources to create customized reports. The goal is to help decision-makers understand past performance, monitor current performance subsequent to recent decisions, and warn them about changes that go beyond a defined threshold.

Benefits of Self Service Analytics

Offers a unified view of data

Self service analytics empowers business executives to gain a unified of business processes. By leveraging self service analytics tools businesses can gain comprehensive insights into their operations and tackle key business challenges more quickly and efficiently.

Breaks down organizational and cross-departmental silos

It's crucial to ensure different departments across an organization have access to data, as data-driven insights impact various aspects of a business. Self service analytics empowers businesses to query and analyze business data from a single source of truth, making it easier to share insights across different departments.

Reduces dependency on IT and MIS teams

Self service analytics tools help businesses to collate data obtained from disparate sources both internally and externally to generate detailed reports, eliminating the effort required from IT and MIS teams.

Provides detailed insights on the bottom line

Self service analytics is a powerful tool that is capable of transforming every facet of an organization. It helps businesses to gauge the bottom-line impact of their decisions by offering the information they need for data discovery and visualization.

