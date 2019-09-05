Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2JFW2 ISIN: GB00BYWF9Y76 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
13.09.18
09:04 Uhr
3,298 Euro
+0,327
+10,99 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACACIA PHARMA
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC3,298+10,99 %