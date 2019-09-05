Web Presence: Landscaping Giant, Creative Environments, Wins The NAHB Award For "Best Outdoor Living Space"

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Creative Environments AZ is one of the biggest pool and landscape firms in Arizona, catering to a diverse clientele since 1950. The firm is known for its smart outdoor designs, inventive layouts, and sustainable constructions.

To say the company is no stranger to accolades is an understatement. In 2017, it won The National Association of Home Builders "The Nationals" Silver Award for "Best Outdoor Living Space" - and quite deservedly so!

With some very impressive candidates and equally impressive entries, this award puts Creative Environments in very rare company. NAHB judges based on conception, creativity, and impact, and hopefuls have to satisfy some extremely challenging criteria.

The Winning Entry, Trovilla, Fuses Desert Luxury With Flawless Functionality

The Trovilla model helped the firm land the "Best Outdoor Living Space" accolade. Creative Environments AZ was responsible for the landscaping of the model; a piece set against the stunning Sonoran desert with panoramas of the Pinnacle Peak and Four Peaks mountain ranges. It is quintessential alfresco living.

Trovilla was built by The Toll Brothers, and rivals some of the most well-known hotels that incorporate unparalleled design and innovation. Its backyard features a phenomenal negative edge pool and cascading water fixtures.

Said a spokesperson for Creative Environments, "This is a highly prestigious award that has set the benchmark for creative living. The team counts itself lucky to be able to bring such a notable award home to Arizona. We plan to live up to the exceedingly high standards bestowed upon us. With each new model, our aim is to up the ante and push the boundaries of innovation."

The company has every right to be proud considering that the three-day judging process is presided over by a panel of seven experts that hail from all over the country. They determine the winners from a pool of over 1,000 candidates. NAHB rewards outstanding accomplishments throughout the year and refines the industry benchmark with every passing year.

Creative Environments also nabbed the Golden Nugget Award of Merit for "Best Landscape Design" in 2018, the MAME award for "Best Outdoor Merchandising" in 2017, and the NAHB Gold Award in 2015, to name a few.

This uncompromising work ethic has lead to Creative Environments being hailed as the #1 Landscaping Designer in Phoenix by the community. Using state-of-the-art technology, the company has grown from strength to strength, quickly establishing itself as a frontrunner in the industry. The bedrock of its success? Exceptional customer service. The company crafts unique designs that suit the preferences of each client.

More on Creative Environments

The company remains humbled by its accomplishments and has taken it upon itself to give back to the community. Recently, it fostered a partnership with a local farm to create an automated irrigation system by donating generously. The company is also actively involved with the Future for Kids Foundation.

With several feathers in its cap, Creative Environments AZ has no plans of slowing down any time soon. It continues to partake in exciting creative ventures and help local communities reach higher levels of sustainability, innovation, and design.

