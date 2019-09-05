Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
03.09.19
16:52 Uhr
5,751 Euro
-0,245
-4,09 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,939
6,080
18:15
5,969
6,062
18:15
05.09.2019 | 18:10
(19 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 5

5 September 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 537.325p. The highest price paid per share was 538.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 534.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0192% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 420,333,863 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 884,433,396. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Kirstan Boynton 01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
14537.00 08:14:46
1223536.80 08:18:46
1476537.50 08:23:13
1301538.50 08:26:12
523538.00 08:28:16
912538.00 08:28:16
784537.50 08:38:29
467537.50 08:38:29
53537.50 08:48:04
1167537.50 08:48:04
1348537.50 08:48:04
686537.70 08:56:33
655537.70 08:56:33
237538.10 09:01:27
999538.10 09:01:27
832538.60 09:04:19
384538.60 09:04:19
1284539.10 09:06:34
1268539.70 09:10:34
551539.40 09:12:45
602539.40 09:12:45
150539.40 09:12:45
1232539.10 09:13:20
1209 539.10 09:20:58
1454539.10 09:27:21
663538.60 09:29:30
638538.60 09:29:30
179538.30 09:37:45
1292538.30 09:37:45
100538.00 09:43:35
1280538.00 09:43:35
1459538.30 09:49:49
619539.50 10:06:16
250539.50 10:06:16
471539.50 10:06:16
250539.40 10:06:16
400539.30 10:06:16
400539.30 10:06:16
654539.30 10:06:16
482539.40 10:08:32
956539.40 10:08:32
1415538.80 10:11:39
1231538.00 10:16:50
531537.50 10:19:25
849537.50 10:19:25
810537.50 10:25:41
581537.50 10:25:41
450537.90 10:32:26
1000537.90 10:32:26
400537.50 10:32:40
185537.50 10:33:01
739537.50 10:39:14
42537.20 10:39:44
1000537.20 10:39:44
202537.20 10:39:44
1220537.10 10:44:07
657536.20 10:46:16
586536.50 10:51:25
645536.50 10:51:25
250536.60 10:51:25
29536.20 10:54:40
1000536.20 10:54:40
183536.20 10:54:40
1296535.90 11:01:40
55535.90 11:07:21
1000535.90 11:07:21
267535.90 11:07:21
44535.90 11:07:21
1439535.90 11:14:23
1238535.70 11:15:02
1408535.50 11:20:02
1393535.50 11:24:42
900535.70 11:29:05
1186535.80 11:32:07
250535.80 11:33:56
541535.80 11:33:56
1354535.20 11:34:34
1205535.50 11:42:18
267535.50 11:47:46
1089535.40 11:48:56
303535.40 11:48:56
275535.10 11:53:59
318535.10 11:54:38
803535.10 11:54:59
1243534.80 11:58:19
2293535.70 12:02:55
371535.70 12:02:55
1816535.70 12:03:05
928535.70 12:03:07
1231536.50 12:04:41
1464537.80 12:07:05
405537.60 12:10:40
782537.60 12:10:40
1341536.20 12:17:31
1274536.30 12:21:47
578536.20 12:27:10
250536.20 12:27:10
381536.20 12:27:10
1326536.40 12:38:46
111536.60 12:40:30
1310536.60 12:40:51
141536.40 12:43:04
435536.40 12:43:04
793536.20 12:47:29
570536.20 12:47:29
1278536.20 12:51:05
3536.60 13:03:06
335536.60 13:03:06
200536.60 13:03:06
378536.50 13:03:42
1053536.50 13:03:42
1429536.40 13:06:52
738536.30 13:13:36
243536.40 13:14:51
331536.40 13:14:51
1123537.90 13:22:31
355537.90 13:22:31
1176537.90 13:22:31
669537.90 13:22:31
1223537.70 13:26:43
240537.70 13:26:43
1472537.70 13:29:37
1329537.60 13:32:35
152537.90 13:34:55
1000537.90 13:34:55
280537.90 13:34:55
1316537.60 13:38:05
30537.80 13:41:06
323539.00 13:45:13
1000539.00 13:45:13
1420538.80 13:51:03
250538.80 13:51:03
1214538.80 13:51:03
946538.50 13:58:37
534538.50 13:58:37
212538.20 14:02:08
1000538.20 14:02:08
53538.20 14:02:08
1400538.00 14:09:11
1430537.90 14:14:10
1384537.70 14:15:57
334537.70 14:18:56
312537.70 14:18:56
852537.60 14:24:15
50537.60 14:24:15
309537.60 14:24:15
1297537.80 14:30:00
376537.60 14:30:29
885537.60 14:30:31
1151537.80 14:32:53
250537.80 14:32:53
699537.60 14:35:34
743537.60 14:35:34
1369537.60 14:39:01
840537.70 14:40:49
1463537.80 14:43:18
70537.90 14:45:27
1343537.80 14:47:17
37537.80 14:50:56
512537.80 14:50:56
36537.80 14:51:06
100537.80 14:51:09
83537.90 14:52:41
1000537.90 14:52:41
322537.90 14:52:41
1214537.70 14:54:25
164537.60 14:54:55
1000537.70 15:00:08
792538.00 15:01:29
573538.00 15:01:29
437538.00 15:02:06
250538.00 15:02:06
101538.00 15:02:46
1093538.00 15:02:51
7538.10 15:06:36
417538.10 15:06:36
584538.30 15:10:25
786538.10 15:11:15
45538.10 15:11:15
1000538.10 15:11:15
1222538.00 15:12:17
1474537.70 15:13:14
1243537.60 15:19:18
1537.60 15:19:18
1372537.60 15:19:18
783537.20 15:21:31
462537.20 15:21:31
442537.40 15:25:00
757537.40 15:25:33
522537.30 15:26:22
806537.30 15:26:22
70537.80 15:32:40
1315537.70 15:32:40
370537.70 15:32:40
78537.80 15:35:13
1398537.80 15:35:13
1411537.70 15:39:25
1314537.70 15:39:25
35537.70 15:39:25
250537.70 15:39:25
250537.60 15:39:25
850537.60 15:39:25
736537.10 15:43:56
564537.10 15:43:56
809536.80 15:46:01
544536.80 15:46:01
1251536.40 15:50:07
36536.50 15:51:49
200536.50 15:51:51
1169536.50 15:52:16
222536.50 15:54:39
1335536.50 15:54:41
1327536.30 15:55:13
374536.80 16:00:16
712536.90 16:02:08
500536.90 16:02:08
1100536.90 16:02:08
381536.90 16:02:08
250536.90 16:02:08
453536.90 16:02:08
1260537.40 16:05:42
1297537.10 16:06:12
1206537.00 16:07:47
200536.60 16:09:45
300536.70 16:10:20
721536.70 16:11:37
567536.70 16:11:37
1192536.70 16:12:51
1315536.40 16:14:44
1202536.50 16:17:00
39536.40 16:17:16
1315536.40 16:17:19

© 2019 PR Newswire