FIGEAC AERO: 2019/20 Q1 REVENUE: +8.4%

Solid activity in the 1 st quarter in an almost flat market

2019/20 guidance confirmed: growth in current EBITDA1 and positive free cash-flow

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today released its revenue figures for the 1st quarter (1 April to 30 June 2019).

€m Q1

2018/19 Q1

2019/20 Chg. Like-for-like

chg. Aerostructures 90.8 98.1 8.04% 5.18% Other business activities 12.7 14.1 11.02% 9.30% Total revenue 103.5 112.2 8.41% 5.78%



Solid activity in the 1st quarter

FIGEAC AÉRO's revenue reached €112.2m in the 1st quarter of financial year 2019/20 (from 1 April to 30 June 2019), which is +8.4% higher year-on-year. At constant scope and exchange rates, the Group generated +5.8% growth over the quarter thanks to new contracts won in an almost flat Aerostructures market (in volume terms).

The Aerostructures division accounts for 87% of the Group's revenue and remains its overall growth driver (+8.0% reported and +5.2% like-for-like). The Group's other business activities delivered 9.3% like-for-like growth (+11.0% reported) thanks to their exposure to the oil sector and to surface treatment operations for the aerospace sector.

There is still some uncertainty as to when the Boeing 737 MAX is going to return to service. Slowing production rates are already having a tangible impact, having fallen from 52 to 42 aircraft per month. The momentum over the coming quarters will depend on the amount of inventory held by our clients and the date on which the programme finally resumes.

Meanwhile, the Group is pursuing its drive to generate free cash-flow; this involves continued transfers of raw materials to its clients, a more selective approach to bringing in new business and a review of its contract portfolio.



Outlook

The Group's growth strategy for the years ahead has three priorities:

to consolidate its critical mass in Europe;

to continue expanding in North America;

to shore up its "best cost' sites, which are essential growth drivers for the future.

The Group remains upbeat about its business model thanks to its many competitive advantages (a dominant industrial footprint, innovative capacity, renowned know-how and a robust corporate culture):

FIGEAC AÉRO confirmed its guidance for financial year 2019/20, even though the year will be penalised by slowing production rates on certain programmes, the discontinuation of the A380 and CRJ, and the impact of the Boeing 737 MAX. The Group's growth is set to outperform the sector thanks to new contract wins, its current EBITDA should expand, and it stands to deliver positive free cash-flows.

In the medium term, the aerospace market will remain healthy and FIGEAC AÉRO will continue to work towards its goals by outperforming the market in terms of revenue growth, generating positive and recurring free cash-flow, and delivering solid profitability levels.

ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO

The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.





FIGEAC AÉRO

Jean-Claude Maillard

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (0)5 65 34 52 52



Abdelkader Benchiha

Head of Institutional Relations

VP IR & Public Affairs

Tel.: (0)5 81 24 61 90 / abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com ACTUS Finance & Communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr



Manon Clairet - Press Relations

Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr



1 Current EBITDA: current operating income + depreciation and amortisation + net provisions - Before the breakdown of R&D expenses capitalised by the Group by type

