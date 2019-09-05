The global hydrographic equipment marketsize is poised to grow by USD 624.38 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing deployment of hydrographic survey vessels. In addition, the advances in acoustic sensors and sonar technologies are expected to further boost the growth of the hydrographic equipment market.

The increasing deployment of hydrographic survey vessels is one of the major reasons for the growth of the hydrographic equipment market. Hydrographic survey vessels are the ships designed for hydrographic research and survey. The data acquired by these vessels is used to create nautical charts, which are used for navigation by both civil and defense sectors. The increasing procurement of hydrographic survey vessels for various applications by various countries will drive the demand for hydrographic equipment.

Several vendors in the market are focusing on the development of advanced acoustic sensors and sonar technologies. Acoustic superiority is the key dominating factor that has attracted investments in sensors and sonar technologies. The acoustic sensor used in sonars can detect external sounds and determine the contour, speed, and range of any enemy vessel, as well as other approaching threats. Thus, the advances in acoustic sensors and sonar technologies will drive the growth of the hydrographic equipment market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Innomar Technologie GmbH

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Mitcham Industries Inc.

Moog Inc.

Seafloor Systems Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The hydrographic equipment market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Hydrographic charting

Offshore oil and gas

Port and harbor management

Coastal engineering

Key Regions for the Hydrographic Equipment Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

