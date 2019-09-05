Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 29, 2019 to September 4, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
29.08.2019
104,867
44.9525
4,714,034
XPAR
29.08.2019
6,451
44.9087
289,706
BATE
29.08.2019
34,785
44.9708
1,564,309
CHIX
29.08.2019
9,603
44.9535
431,688
TRQX
30.08.2019
59,237
45.3557
2,686,736
XPAR
30.08.2019
3,630
45.3816
164,735
BATE
30.08.2019
20,180
45.3492
915,147
CHIX
30.08.2019
5,143
45.3592
233,282
TRQX
02.09.2019
84,912
45.2786
3,844,696
XPAR
02.09.2019
7,381
45.2798
334,210
BATE
02.09.2019
31,215
45.2709
1,413,131
CHIX
02.09.2019
9,005
45.2726
407,680
TRQX
03.09.2019
175,832
44.7774
7,873,300
XPAR
03.09.2019
14,010
44.7643
627,148
BATE
03.09.2019
69,460
44.7598
3,109,016
CHIX
03.09.2019
15,125
44.8616
678,532
TRQX
04.09.2019
118,866
45.1907
5,371,639
XPAR
04.09.2019
8,583
45.2072
388,013
BATE
04.09.2019
41,086
45.2174
1,857,802
CHIX
04.09.2019
8,455
45.1867
382,053
TRQX
Total
827,826
45.0419
37,286,858
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
