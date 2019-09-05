Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 29, 2019 to September 4, 2019:

Code) 29.08.2019 104,867 44.9525 4,714,034 XPAR 29.08.2019 6,451 44.9087 289,706 BATE 29.08.2019 34,785 44.9708 1,564,309 CHIX 29.08.2019 9,603 44.9535 431,688 TRQX 30.08.2019 59,237 45.3557 2,686,736 XPAR 30.08.2019 3,630 45.3816 164,735 BATE 30.08.2019 20,180 45.3492 915,147 CHIX 30.08.2019 5,143 45.3592 233,282 TRQX 02.09.2019 84,912 45.2786 3,844,696 XPAR 02.09.2019 7,381 45.2798 334,210 BATE 02.09.2019 31,215 45.2709 1,413,131 CHIX 02.09.2019 9,005 45.2726 407,680 TRQX 03.09.2019 175,832 44.7774 7,873,300 XPAR 03.09.2019 14,010 44.7643 627,148 BATE 03.09.2019 69,460 44.7598 3,109,016 CHIX 03.09.2019 15,125 44.8616 678,532 TRQX 04.09.2019 118,866 45.1907 5,371,639 XPAR 04.09.2019 8,583 45.2072 388,013 BATE 04.09.2019 41,086 45.2174 1,857,802 CHIX 04.09.2019 8,455 45.1867 382,053 TRQX Total 827,826 45.0419 37,286,858

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

