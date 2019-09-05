Anzeige
WKN: A1CZTX ISIN: US12503M1080 Ticker-Symbol: C67 
Frankfurt
05.09.19
08:05 Uhr
108,02 Euro
-0,26
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,52
108,14
19:46
89,35
89,90
14.09.18
05.09.2019 | 18:37
(167 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 42% over August 2018 and up 53% over July 2019

- Options ADV up 24% over August 2018 and up 26% over July 2019

- U.S. Equities ADV up 17% over both August 2018 and July 2019

- August ADV in SPX options, RUT options and VIX futures highest of 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


August

August

%

July

%

August

August

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23


22


168

169


Total Volume

186,061

156,687

18.7%

148,264

25.5%

1,222,599

1,299,672

-5.9%

Total ADV

8,457

6,812

24.1%

6,739

25.5%

7,277

7,690

-5.4%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23


22


168

169


Total Volume

7,937

5,826

36.2%

5,189

53.0%

43,452

49,409

-12.1%

Total ADV

361

253

42.4%

236

53.0%

259

292

-11.5%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23


22


168

169


Total Volume

28,000

25,022

11.9%

23,883

17.2%

194,031

221,139

-12.3%

Total ADV

1,273

1,088

17.0%

1,086

17.2%

1,155

1,309

-11.7%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23


23


171

172


Total Notional Value

€ 146,949

€ 205,558

-28.5%

€ 154,543

-4.9%

€ 1,402,691

€ 1,771,607

-20.8%

Total ADNV

€ 6,679

€ 8,937

-25.3%

€ 6,719

-0.6%

€ 8,203

€ 10,300

-20.4%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23


23


173

174


Total Notional Value

$728,031

$802,052

-9.2%

$632,509

15.1%

$5,774,651

$6,688,881

-13.7%

Total ADNV

$33,092

$34,872

-5.1%

$27,500

20.3%

$33,379

$38,442

-13.2%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

August 2019 Volume Highlights
At Cboe Options Exchange, the average daily volume (ADV) of S&P 500 Index (SPX) options trading in August set a new monthly high for 2019 with approximately 1.5 million contracts. Trading in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options reached its second highest ADV for the year with 681,000 contracts. Russell 2000 Index (RUT) options reached its highest ADV for the year in August with 44, 800 contracts traded across BZX, C2 and Cboe Options Exchanges.

VIX futures traded at Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) this August also had the highest monthly ADV for the year with 360,500 contracts. Further, VIX futures traded during global trading hours (GTH) reached an ADV of 54,700 contracts, the highest monthly ADV in 2019, accounting for 15 percent of total VIX futures ADV.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact




Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com

