OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, today announced the opening of a new office in London to strengthen the company's partnerships and customer support in Europe. The company also appointed industry veteran Mehdi Tounsi as Senior Regional Director Europe to lead expansion in the European market.

With over 20 years of experience in the learning industry, Mehdi has successfully led business operations for several elearning content providers and learning management system (LMS) companies. He has worked with global organizations to help them meet the challenges linked to cultural diversity, improving communications within global operations and developing learning programs to enhance workforce mobility. A seasoned traveller and passionate linguist, Mehdi has held international positions in Australia, Africa, the US and in the UK, most recently as Head of Global Alliances at Speexx.

"I look forward to bringing the world's best machine learning and expert curation to help European organisations meet their compliance, safety, and leadership development goals and objectives," said Mr. Tounsi.

"The decision to expand into Europe was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Don Spear, CEO of OpenSesame. "With a presence in London, we will strengthen our support of our Global 2000 customers, publishers and partners in Europe."

As workforce training rapidly shifts from classroom to online delivery, OpenSesame is disrupting the standard elearning model by curating the most comprehensive catalog of over 20,000 elearning courses from hundreds of the world's top publishers and helping companies ensure the success of their training programs. Leveraging machine learning and expert advisors, OpenSesame helps curate the best variety of courses for evolving enterprise training requirements, driving employee engagement and increasing elearning utilization. OpenSesame serves a wide range of clients, including governments and Global 2000 companies in services, manufacturing, technology, and highly regulated industries such as financial services and health care.

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

