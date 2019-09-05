Hydro66 augment their Enterprise Sales and Marketing capability in Western Europe with the appointment of two experienced personnel to deliver the message of a step change in data center colocation pricing along with transformational benefits for the environment.

Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) -Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the enhancement of its sales and marketing capability in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the wider Western Europe region.

Patrick Smidts has been appointed as Commercial Director at innovative and fast-growing Swedish colocation data center operator Hydro66. Smidts will be responsible for further developing colocation services and products to meet client demand. Veerle T'jampens will lead Marketing activity for Hydro66 throughout the region including the Nordics and will drive market awareness of the unique attributes Hydro66 brings to Enterprise data center users.

"Patrick has a great combination of sales development skills and business leadership that fit our team perfectly. He has vast experience in Benelux and China in the telecoms and data center sector. Bringing his network of Western Europe Enterprise contacts to Hydro66 will accelerate our sales plan for 2019 and into 2020," says Anne Graf, CEO Hydro66.

"Hydro66 has a great profile in the industry and I look forward to discussing mutual opportunities with the Enterprise community in Western Europe. The awards they have won bring credibility and they continue to innovate at a rapid rate. Their latest innovation brings their data center into compliance with Open Compute Project colocation facility standards - that is a really timely message to go market with," stated Smidts.

Veerle T'jampens commented: "Hydro66 have all the required components for Enterprise to win financially and environmentally when they make smart choices about colocation data centers. In a cloud migration and digitalization landscape, companies in the EU can win big by careful forward thinking and astute technical choices. I am really looking forward to building out this message. Positive disruption really defines Hydro66 and our colocation data center has global recognition from both a technical and business perspective. The entire industry needs to modernize with new business models - it's an exciting challenge."

The cool Nordic climate and availability of true green power delivered at very low cost on high stability industrial power grids has been recognized for some time by hyperscale builders such as Facebook and Microsoft.

The Nordics also bring universal fiber coverage and rapid connections to Germany, Amsterdam, Russia and the Far East.

The ultra-low price of green electricity and the unique utility redundancy at the site in Boden has generated considerable interest, especially from companies in Western Europe that have major challenges with high electricity prices and delivering compute at scale.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

