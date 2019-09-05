Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Result of AGM 05-Sep-2019 / 17:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ('Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 5 September 2019, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands. The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2019, which is available at www.chelvertonam.com In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: Votes % (of Votes % (of Total Votes Third for votes again votes (excl withhe party cast st cast . ld discre excl. excl. withh tionar withheld withhe eld y ) ld) and third party discr etion ary Resolution 1 857,199 100.00% Nil 0.00% 857,1 1,126 721 99 Resolution 2 836,623 98.50% 12,70 1.50% 849,3 8,995 721 7 30 Resolution 3 854,653 99.64% 3,099 0.36% 857,7 573 721 52 Resolution 4 856,626 100.00% Nil 0.00% 856,6 1,699 721 26 Resolution 5 856,626 100.00% Nil 0.00% 856,6 1,699 721 26 Resolution 6 857,894 100.00% Nil 0.00% 857,8 431 721 94 Resolution 7 839,966 98.25% 14,97 1.75% 854,9 3,380 721 9 45 Resolution 8 828,816 96.94% 26,12 3.06% 854,9 3,380 721 9 45 Resolution 9 845,502 98.51% 12,82 1.49% 858,3 Nil 721 3 25 Resolution 10 847,199 98.70% 11,12 1.30% 858,3 Nil 721 6 25 Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at www.chelvertonam.com [1] Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 5 September 2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19185 EQS News ID: 869495 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a1eac68f8eb5d138508ce5c47cfeadd7&application_id=869495&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

