Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced that it has achieved gold-level partner status in the SAP PartnerEdge Build program, signaling its standing as a highly valued partner for price optimization solutions in the SAP App Center. Pricefx is the first ISV to reach this level for Build, demonstrating the strong demand for innovative cloud-based pricing solutions.

Pricefx has closed the most total SAP App Center transactions of any SAP partner, with opportunities spanning North America, Latin America and EMEA. The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,900 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business.

"SAP's strength in delivering market leading enterprise application software is amplified by a platform that enables an ecosystem of partners like Pricefx to bring innovative software solutions to customers in order to improve profitability," said Patrick Adams, Chief Revenue Officer of Pricefx. "In our partnership with SAP, Pricefx is able to offer a fast, flexible way for customers to optimize their pricing process, increase revenue and ultimately drive more profit within their SAP workflows."

"In the SAP App Center, customers around the world can discover, try, buy, deploy and manage applications developed by our partners, knowing that each app has been tested for quality and certi?ed for integration with SAP solutions," said Frank Schoutissen, Global Head of Channel Alliances at SAP CX. "Pricefx has emerged as a leader within this model, showing both the value of their pricing solution and the desire for SAP customers to activate innovative, business driving functionality within the SAP App Center ecosystem."

A leader in price optimization, Pricefx supports certified integrations to SAP Commerce and Sales Clouds with three offerings in the SAP App Center: Optimized Algorithmic Pricing (OAP), Optimized Dynamic Pricing and Optimized Promotions and Rebates. OAP is purpose-built for SAP customers with certified connectors for SAP C/4HANA, Sales Cloud and Commerce Cloud, and provides unique insights into how pricing impacts profitability across products, customer segments, sales channels and geographic regions. It offers complete control over the price setting process with an easy-to-use and transparent calculation engine that can be adjusted on the fly by business users.

Optimized Dynamic Pricing, which is integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud, calculates prices in real-time based on a predefined set of business rules and modern price optimization algorithms using machine learning techniques. The solution enables organizations to achieve and maintain pricing excellence through dynamic, relevant price changes. Pricefx's Optimized Promotions and Rebates streamlines the definition, optimization, simulation, calculation, management, approval, and initiation of payments of promotions and rebates as well as helps establish full transparency across the entire price waterfall.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 90 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

