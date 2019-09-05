Regulatory News:

Following the false rumours of recent days about its financial performances, the group states that:

Germany improved its operating margin by 40bps to 7.7% in the first half of 2019. The evolution of the automotive R&D strategy in Germany is leading to a wait-and-see approach by OEMs on traditional activities. AKKA, however, benefits from its strong digital positioning that supports its growth and its margins.

The four business units France, Germany, North America and International improved their margin in the first half of 2019. The Group's operating margin* increased by 23% to €60.0 million in the first half of 2019.

Thanks to its strong first half and to its order backlog, AKKA confirms all of its 2019 and 2022 objectives and will publish its 2019 half-year results on Tuesday, September 10th after the market close.

OUTLOOK 2019 Confirmation of all 2019 targets

Organic growth 6%

Operating margin 8

Free cash-flow 5

OUTLOOK 2022 2.5bn Revenue

250M Operating margin from recurring activities*

150M Free Cash Flow

* Operating profit after IFRS 16 calculated before non-recurring items and costs related to stock options and free shares

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With nearly 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

