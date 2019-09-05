SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Result of AGM 05-Sep-2019 / 17:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SDV 2025 ZDP PLC RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1 to 5 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 6 and 7 relate to Special Business, as set out below: Resolution 1: To receive the Report of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2019. Resolution 2: To receive and approve the Directors, remuneration report for the period ended 30 April 2019. Resolution 3: To re-elect Mr van Heesewijk as a Director. Resolution 4: To elect Mr Watkins as a Director. Resolution 5: To re-appoint Hazlewoods LLP as Auditor and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration. Resolution 6: To receive and approve the Directors, Remuneration Policy as set out in the Directors, Remuneration Report Resolution 7: THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200 6 ('the Act,) to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ('the Rights,) up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP2,833,333, being one-third of the issued ZDP share capital as at 30 April 2016. A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1] Enquiries: George Bayer, Maitland Administration Services Limited +44(0)1245 398 950 5 September 2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19186 EQS News ID: 869499 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=869499&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2019 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)