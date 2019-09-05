Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application 05-Sep-2019 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance Application DATE: September 5, 2019 Authorized Member Decision Date 30.07.2019 Issue Limit 7,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Board Application 02.09.2019 Date Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Jul. 30, 2019, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 7,000,000,000- (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19183 EQS News ID: 869371 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=869371&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

