Hotels and Recipients to be Honored at the 2019 Historic Hotels Annual Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner on November 7 at Pinehurst Resort (1895)

Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide are pleased to announce the nominee finalists for the 2019 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence recognize and celebrate the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from across the nation and from around the world.

Pinehurst Resort (1895) Pinehurst, North Carolina (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2019 Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner will take place at Pinehurst Resort (1895) in Pinehurst, North Carolina on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 7 pm. The award winners will be announced before an audience of owners, senior management, industry leaders, and representatives from the finest historic hotels around the world.

Nominee finalists are selected from nominations received from historic hotels, preservation supporters, prior award recipients, community leaders, and leadership from Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. As official programs of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide provide the recognition to travelers, civic leaders, and the global cultural, heritage, and historic travel market that member hotels are among the finest historic hotels across America and around the world. The Historic Hotels Annual Awards of Excellence program recognizes the pinnacle of this distinct group of nominees in a range of categories.

From over 200 nominations, the awards committee evaluated and after careful consideration selected the following 2019 award nominee finalists:

Historic Hotels of America New Member of the Year

Inn at Perry Cabin (1816) St. Michaels, Maryland

Blackburn Inn (1828) Staunton, Virginia

The Stagecoach Inn (1852) Salado, Texas

La Posada de Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort Spa (1881) Santa Fe, New Mexico

Hotel Casa del Mar (1926) Santa Monica, California

The Lodge at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort (1968) Farmington, Pennsylvania

Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel

The Omni Homestead Resort (1766) Hot Springs, Virginia

Mohonk Mountain House (1869) New Paltz, New York

Union Station Nashville Hotel, Autograph Collection (1900) Nashville, Tennessee

Historic Hotel Bethlehem (1922) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort (1927) Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

The Hotel Hershey (1933) Hershey, Pennsylvania

Sustainability Champion

The Lodge at the Presidio (1894) San Francisco, California

Airlie (1892) Warrenton, Virginia

Claremont Club Spa, A Fairmont Hotel (1915) Berkeley, California

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn Spa (1927) Sonoma, California

Hilton Chicago (1927) Chicago, Illinois

Morris Inn at Notre Dame (1952) Notre Dame, Indiana

Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel (Under 75 Guestrooms)

Hotel El Convento (1651) Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Antrim 1844 Taneytown, Maryland

Middlebury Inn (1827) Middlebury, Vermont

St. James Hotel (1875) Red Wing, Minnesota

Ledges Hotel (1890) Hawley, Pennsylvania

Castle Hotel Spa (1897) Tarrytown, New York

Best Historic Hotel (76-200 Guestrooms)

Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887) Jekyll Island, Georgia

Hotel Boulderado (1909) Boulder, Colorado

The Otesaga Resort Hotel The Cooper Inn (1909) Cooperstown, New York

Historic Hotel Bethlehem (1922) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Skytop Lodge (1928) Skytop, Pennsylvania

The King and Prince Beach Golf Resort (1935) St. Simons Island, Georgia

Best Historic Hotel (201-400 Guestrooms)

The Historic Menger Hotel (1859) San Antonio, Texas

The Willard InterContinental (1818) Washington, DC

West Baden Springs Hotel at French Lick Resort (1902) West Baden, Indiana

Francis Marion Hotel (1924) Charleston, South Carolina

The Wigwam (1929) Litchfield Park, Arizona

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel (1965) Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Best Historic Hotel (Over 400 Guestrooms)

Grand Hotel Golf Resort Spa (1847) Point Clear, Alabama

Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel (1871) Chicago, Illinois

Hotel Monteleone (1886) New Orleans, Louisiana

Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton (1898) New York, New York

Omni William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh (1916) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Lord Baltimore Hotel (1928) Baltimore, Maryland

Best City Center Historic Hotel

The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee

Fairmont San Francisco (1907) San Francisco, California

The Hermitage Hotel (1910) Nashville, Tennessee

HOTEL DU PONT (1913) Wilmington, Delaware

Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington DC (1930) Washington, DC

The Huntington Hotel (1924) San Francisco, California

Best Historic Resort

Boar's Head Resort (1834) Charlottesville, Virginia

Mountain View Grand Resort Spa (1865) Whitefield, New Hampshire

Mohonk Mountain House (1869) New Paltz, New York

The Omni Grove Park Inn (1913) Asheville, North Carolina

The Wigwam (1929) Litchfield Park, Arizona

The King and Prince Beach Golf Resort (1935) St. Simons Island, Georgia

Hotel Historian of the Year

Jeff Lane at French Lick Resort (1845) French Lick, Indiana

Susan Stein at Grand Hotel Golf Resort Spa (1847) Point Clear, Alabama

Doug Weatherford at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee

Sherri Zacher at Jekyll Island Club Resort (1887) Jekyll Island, Georgia

Larry Johnson at The Seelbach Hilton Louisville (1905) Louisville, Kentucky

Laurel McKown at Hotel Boulderado (1909) Boulder, Colorado

Best Historic Restaurant in Conjunction with a Historic Hotel

The Crystal Room at Omni Bedford Springs Resort Spa (1806) Bedford, Pennsylvania

Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844 Taneytown, Maryland

Chez Philippe at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel (1895) Richmond, Virginia

Capitol Grille at The Hermitage Hotel (1910) Nashville, Tennessee

The Immigrant Restaurant at The American Club (1918) Kohler, Wisconsin

Legendary Family Historic Hoteliers of the Year

The Callewaert Family at Island House Hotel (1852) Mackinac Island, Michigan

The Belz Family at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee

The Mollett Family at Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland

The Dopp Family at Francis Marion Hotel (1924) Charleston, South Carolina

The Hardy Family at The Lodge at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort (1968) Farmington, Pennsylvania

Historic Hotelier of the Year

Randy Howat at Inns of Distinction, LLC (1861)

Nina Smiley at Mohonk Mountain House (1869) New Paltz, New York

Kenneth Hayward at Grand Hotel (1887) Mackinac Island, Michigan

Linda Price Topp at The Pfister Hotel (1893) Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Dee Patel at The Hermitage Hotel (1910) Nashville, Tennessee

Jennifer Kimball at La Fonda on the PlazaTM (1922) Santa Fe, New Mexico

Steward of History and Historic Preservation

Steve Bartolin at The Broadmoor (1918), Colorado Springs, Colorado

Jack Belz at The Peabody Memphis (1869) Memphis, Tennessee

Richard Bernstein at Henley Park Hotel (1918), Morrison-Clark Historic Inn (1864), Hotel Lombardy (1926) Washington, DC

Robert H. Dedman Jr. at Pinehurst Resort (1895) Pinehurst, North Carolina

P. Steven Dopp at The Francis Marion (1924) Charleston, South Carolina, The Westin Poinsett (1925) Greenville, South Carolina, Middlebury Inn (1827) Middlebury, Vermont

Eugene Lucas at The Historic Menger Hotel (1859) San Antonio, Texas, The Brown Hotel (1923) Louisville, Kentucky, Crockett Hotel (1909) San Antonio, Texas, The Cliff House at Pikes Peak (1873) Manitou Springs, Colorado

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in Europe

Dromoland Castle Hotel (1014) Country Clare, Ireland

La Bagnaia Golf Spa Resort Siena, Curio Collection by Hilton (11 th Century) Siena, Italy

Century) Siena, Italy Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam (1578) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Losby Gods (1744) Finstadjordet, Norway

Tivoli Palacio de Seteais (1787) Sintra, Portugal

Hotel Regina Louvre (1900) Paris, France

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in Asia/Pacific

Raffles Singapore (1887) Singapore

Alsisar Haveli (1892) Jaipur, India

The Strand Hotel (1901) Yangon, Myanmar

Beijing Hotel NUO (1917) Beijing, China

Hotel New Grand (1927) Yokohama, Japan

The Yangtze Boutique Shanghai (1933) Shanghai, China

Best Historic Hotels Worldwide hotel in the Americas

Alfiz Hotel (17 th Century) Cartagena, Colombia

Century) Cartagena, Colombia Hacienda Uxmal Plantation and Museum (1673) Yucatan, Mexico

Hamilton Princess Beach Club (1885) Hamilton, Bermuda

Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu (1899) Quebec, Canada

Fairmont Le Château Montebello (1930) Quebec, Canada

The Westin Nova Scotian (1930) Halifax, Canada

"It is an honor to congratulate all the 2019 award nominees," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "The nominee finalists exemplify the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from the across the United States and from around the world. The historic hotels nominated include small historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage destinations. We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences."

Tickets for The Historic Hotels 2019 Annual Awards of Excellence and Gala Dinner are available. The Awards Ceremony and Dinner will take place at Pinehurst Resort (1895) in Pinehurst, North Carolina on November 7, 2019 at 7 pm. Tickets for the 2019 Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner are $350 for one seat and $2,800 per table (for 8 seats). To register for the Ceremony and Gala, please contact Stephanie Calhoun scalhoun@historichotels.org or +1 202 772 8336. The 2018 award winners were announced November 1, 2018 at The Broadmoor (1918) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Historic Hotels of America

Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels. Historic Hotels of America has more than 300 historic hotels. These historic hotels have all faithfully maintained their authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity in the United States of America, including 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Historic Hotels of America is comprised of mostly independently owned and operated historic hotels. More than 30 of the world's finest hospitality brands, chains, and collections are represented in Historic Hotels of America. To be nominated and selected for membership into this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org.

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious collection of historic treasures, including historic hotels, castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide represents the finest global collection of more than 260 historic hotels in more than 42 countries. Historic Hotels Worldwide is dedicated to promoting heritage and cultural travel to prestigious historic treasures. Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide are authentic historic treasures, demonstrate historic preservation, and celebrate historic significance. Embracing luxury hotel brands, chains, collections, and the finest independent historic hotels, participation is limited to those distinctive historic hotels that adhere to the following criteria: minimum age for the building is 75 years or older; historically relevant as a significant location with a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of a historic event, former home of a famous person, or historic city center; hotel celebrates its history by showcasing memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance; recognized by national preservation or heritage buildings organization or located within UNESCO World Heritage Site; presently used as historic hotel. To learn more visit www.HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com

