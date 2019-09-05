Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: BIMBO) ("Grupo Bimbo" or the "Company") today announced that it has priced its offering of US$600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.00% notes, due 2049. The Company will use the proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding 4.875% Notes due in June 2020.





"We believe that our diversified portfolio across geographies, categories, products and channels, as well as our strong position as the number one player in the highly resilient baking industry contributed to attract the attention of nearly 150 institutional investors in a transaction of over five times oversubscribed. This transaction supports our long-term vision and strategy to continue to enhance our global leadership, while enhancing our financial profile by increasing our average tenor from 10.1 to13.6 years and maintaining a healthy and flexible balance sheet," said Diego Gaxiola, CFO of Grupo Bimbo.

The transaction was rated Baa2/BBB/BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.

Grupo Bimbo once again recognizes and acknowledges the support of investors and financial institutions that acted as joint bookrunners in ensuring a successful outcome for this transaction. BBVA, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and MUFG acted as joint bookrunners for this transaction and ING as co-manager.

ABOUT GRUPO BIMBO

Grupo Bimbo is the largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 198 plants and more than 1,700 sales centers strategically located in 32 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks and confectionery products, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 13,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 3.2 million points of sale, around 59,000 routes and more than 138,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

