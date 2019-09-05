Val D'or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Gibson as President & Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Jamie Lavigne, as Vice President, Exploration.

Allan Folk, Chair of the nominating committee, stated: "We are very pleased to appoint Greg to the role of President & CEO on a permanent basis. Several highly qualified candidates were considered however none had his industry knowledge and all-round mining experience. Since stepping in on an interim basis in February 2019, he has strategically repositioned the Company to realize the potential of its Urban-Barry assets."

Mr. Gibson cumulates over 35 years' experience in the mining industry both as an executive and operator, with hands on experience as a miner, mine manager, chief executive officer and director. He has been involved with several gold and copper mines located in Canada, the United States and Australia and has successfully led Trelawney Mining and Exploration as president, CEO and director from an early explorer to its $608 million sale to IAMGOLD in 2012.

Mr. Lavigne is an economic geologist with over 30 years experience covering exploration, delineation, resource estimation, and mine development. Mr. Lavigne has developed expertise in gold mineralization systems through project work and consulting assignments in SE Asia, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the western USA, and Archean terrains in eastern and northern Canada. Mr. Lavigne has a M.Sc. in geology and is a registered Professional Geologist (P.Geo.)

"I am excited to continue in this role and to work with Jamie, whose range of experience in the exploration and development cycle will be an important asset as we expand and advance our current resources and explore our large land position in the Urban-Barry camp," added Greg Gibson.

For further information on Bonterra, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: (819) 825-8678

ir@btrgold.com

Website

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans", "expects" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to uncertainties of the outcome of the exploration programs, resources being identified and the development of the Company's assets. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Bonterra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47566