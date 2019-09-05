AM Best will participate in a panel discussion on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles at the American Property Casualty Insurance Associations' (APCIA) Investment Conference, which will take place Sept. 8-10, 2019, in Napa, CA.

Maura McGuigan, director of criteria in AM Best's Credit Rating Criteria Research Analytics department, will participate on the panel. The panel will look at how (re)insurance companies have been adapting to consider ESG risks and opportunities in their operations. This is in response to investor expectations that have shifted in recent years, with shareholders increasingly judging companies using a broader spectrum of criteria, rather than solely relying on financial metrics. McGuigan also will discuss the challenges companies face in reporting ESG practices given a lack of industry-wide standards, as well as how ESG factors are considered in AM Best's rating methodology. The session is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9, at 1:50 p.m. (PDT).

McGuigan has more than 25 years of experience in the credit rating agency industry, and her team is responsible for the development, testing and review of Best's Credit Rating Methodology and the related criteria procedures within the rating analytics, as well as for the development of new criteria.

APCIA advocates for its members' public policy positions in all 50 states, as well as in the U.S. Congress and keeps members current on the information that is critical to their property/casualty businesses. Leading insurance and investment analysts typically attend the APCIA Investment Conference, which this year will be held at The Meritage Resort and Spa. For additional information about the conference, please visit the event page and agenda.

