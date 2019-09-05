Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
05.09.2019 | 21:08
(37 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Web Presence: Senior Community Developer Griffin Living Announces its Development Slate for the 2020 and Beyond

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Griffin Living is a highly experienced, award-winning, senior community developer. Here is a partial list of projects they will be working on in 2020.

West Oaks Project Summary

  • Assisted Living | Memory Care

  • Architect: Irwin Partners Architects

  • Owned by: Griffin Family Trust

  • Developer: Griffin Living

  • Funding Partner: Canyon Realty Advisors LLC

  • Total Building Count: 86 Units

  • Assisted Living Count: 58 Units

  • Memory Care Count: 28 Units

  • Gross Building Area: 103,704 sq ft.

  • Rentable sq ft: 43,983

Griffin Living's West Oaks Project in Thousand Oaks, CA is an assisted living and memory care facility. It is being built in a section of city that had proved difficult to develop in because of residents' concerns with traffic. However Griffin has been able to make the development happen by working residents to improve infrastructure and prevent traffic and that has earned Griffin Living neighborhood support. Thousand Oaks, California Mayor, Andy Fox has said, "This is a classic case study of how to do it right." The City Council even went so far as to say, "Griffin Living has set the bar for how development in the City of Thousand Oaks needs to be done."

Other Griffin Living Projects In Development

Acworth-Assisted Living & Memory Care
Acworth, GA

  • Status: Approved Entitlements

  • Total Building Count: 81 Units

  • Assisted Living Count: 57 Units

  • Memory Care Count: 24 Units

  • Total Building Size: 75,157 Sq. Ft.

Boca Raton-Assisted Living & Memory Care
Boca Raton, FL

  • Status: Close to Approvals

  • Total Building Count: 91Units

  • Assisted Living Count: 54 Units

  • Memory Care Count: 37Units

  • Total Building Size: 82,834 Sq. Ft.

Rancho Mirage-Assisted Living & Memory Care
Rancho Mirage, CA

  • Status: Early Forward Planning

  • Total Building Count: 86 Units

  • Assisted Living Count: 55 Units

  • Memory Care Count: 31 Units

  • Total Building Size: 78,106 Sq. Ft.

CONTACT:
Corporate Headquarters
24005 Ventura Blvd,
Calabasas, CA 91302,
(818) 965-7400
Griffinliving.com

SOURCE: Web Presence



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558616/Senior-Community-Developer-Griffin-Living-Announces-its-Development-Slate-for-the-2020-and-Beyond


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE