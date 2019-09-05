Web Presence: Senior Community Developer Griffin Living Announces its Development Slate for the 2020 and Beyond

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Griffin Living is a highly experienced, award-winning, senior community developer. Here is a partial list of projects they will be working on in 2020.

West Oaks Project Summary

Assisted Living | Memory Care

Architect: Irwin Partners Architects

Owned by: Griffin Family Trust

Developer: Griffin Living

Funding Partner: Canyon Realty Advisors LLC

Total Building Count: 86 Units

Assisted Living Count: 58 Units

Memory Care Count: 28 Units

Gross Building Area: 103,704 sq ft.

Rentable sq ft: 43,983

Griffin Living's West Oaks Project in Thousand Oaks, CA is an assisted living and memory care facility. It is being built in a section of city that had proved difficult to develop in because of residents' concerns with traffic. However Griffin has been able to make the development happen by working residents to improve infrastructure and prevent traffic and that has earned Griffin Living neighborhood support. Thousand Oaks, California Mayor, Andy Fox has said, "This is a classic case study of how to do it right." The City Council even went so far as to say, "Griffin Living has set the bar for how development in the City of Thousand Oaks needs to be done."

Other Griffin Living Projects In Development

Acworth-Assisted Living & Memory Care

Acworth, GA

Status: Approved Entitlements

Total Building Count: 81 Units

Assisted Living Count: 57 Units

Memory Care Count: 24 Units

Total Building Size: 75,157 Sq. Ft.

Boca Raton-Assisted Living & Memory Care

Boca Raton, FL

Status: Close to Approvals

Total Building Count: 91Units

Assisted Living Count: 54 Units

Memory Care Count: 37Units

Total Building Size: 82,834 Sq. Ft.

Rancho Mirage-Assisted Living & Memory Care

Rancho Mirage, CA

Status: Early Forward Planning

Total Building Count: 86 Units

Assisted Living Count: 55 Units

Memory Care Count: 31 Units

Total Building Size: 78,106 Sq. Ft.

CONTACT:

Corporate Headquarters

24005 Ventura Blvd,

Calabasas, CA 91302,

(818) 965-7400

Griffinliving.com

