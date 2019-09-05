Web Presence: Senior Community Developer Griffin Living Announces its Development Slate for the 2020 and Beyond

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Griffin Living is a highly experienced, award-winning, senior community developer. Here is a partial list of projects they will be working on in 2020.
West Oaks Project Summary
Assisted Living | Memory Care
Architect: Irwin Partners Architects
Owned by: Griffin Family Trust
Developer: Griffin Living
Funding Partner: Canyon Realty Advisors LLC
Total Building Count: 86 Units
Assisted Living Count: 58 Units
Memory Care Count: 28 Units
Gross Building Area: 103,704 sq ft.
Rentable sq ft: 43,983
Griffin Living's West Oaks Project in Thousand Oaks, CA is an assisted living and memory care facility. It is being built in a section of city that had proved difficult to develop in because of residents' concerns with traffic. However Griffin has been able to make the development happen by working residents to improve infrastructure and prevent traffic and that has earned Griffin Living neighborhood support. Thousand Oaks, California Mayor, Andy Fox has said, "This is a classic case study of how to do it right." The City Council even went so far as to say, "Griffin Living has set the bar for how development in the City of Thousand Oaks needs to be done."
Other Griffin Living Projects In Development
Acworth-Assisted Living & Memory Care
Acworth, GA
Status: Approved Entitlements
Total Building Count: 81 Units
Assisted Living Count: 57 Units
Memory Care Count: 24 Units
Total Building Size: 75,157 Sq. Ft.
Boca Raton-Assisted Living & Memory Care
Boca Raton, FL
Status: Close to Approvals
Total Building Count: 91Units
Assisted Living Count: 54 Units
Memory Care Count: 37Units
Total Building Size: 82,834 Sq. Ft.
Rancho Mirage-Assisted Living & Memory Care
Rancho Mirage, CA
Status: Early Forward Planning
Total Building Count: 86 Units
Assisted Living Count: 55 Units
Memory Care Count: 31 Units
Total Building Size: 78,106 Sq. Ft.
CONTACT:
Corporate Headquarters
24005 Ventura Blvd,
Calabasas, CA 91302,
(818) 965-7400
Griffinliving.com
SOURCE: Web Presence
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558616/Senior-Community-Developer-Griffin-Living-Announces-its-Development-Slate-for-the-2020-and-Beyond