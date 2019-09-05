Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $103.4 million including $74.0 million in US/Canada region

International revenue up 5% to $29.4 million from the prior year

Net earnings of $13.2 million for the quarter, inclusive of a foreign exchange loss of $1.8 million

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter

Special dividend declared of $0.90 per share

Q1 ' 20 Q1 ' 19 Revenue $ 103,411 $ 103,089 Gross margin 59,152 58,778 Earnings from operations before foreign exchange 19,506 22,217 Earnings from operations 17,729 23,289 Net earnings 13,207 17,361 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.23 F ully-diluted shares 76, 673,167 76,514,508



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q1 ' 20 YE '19 Cash and marketable securities $ 100,368 $ 108,606 Working capital 280,108 282,519 Total assets 490,977 466,597 Shareholders' equity 350,439 353,123



Revenue

For the quarter ended July 31, 2019, revenues were $103.4 million, compared to revenues of $103.1 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2018. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $74.0 million compared to $75.2 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $29.4 million an increase of 5% compared to $27.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended July 31, 2019, gross margin was $59.2 million as compared to $58.8 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 57.2% as compared to 57.0% in the quarter ended July 31, 2018.

Earnings

For the quarter ended July 31, 2019, net earnings were $13.2 million as compared to $17.4 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2019, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.17 as compared to $0.23 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended July 31, 2019, selling and administrative expenses were $16.3 million as compared to $15.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended July 31, 2019, gross research and development expenses were $22.7 million as compared to $21.3 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at July 31, 2019 was $280.1 million as compared to $282.5 million on April 30, 2019.

Cash and marketable securities were $100.4 million as at July 31, 2019 as compared to $108.6 million on April 30, 2019.

Cash generated from operations was $7.9 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 as compared to $24.2 million for the quarter ended July 31, 2018. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $18.5 million from operations for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 compared to $20.3 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $1.6 million from investing activities.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $14.3 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of August 2019, purchase order backlog was in excess of $103 million and shipments during the month of August 2019 were $50 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on September 5, 2019 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019 and will be paid on or about September 20, 2019.

Special Dividend

Evertz Board of Directors declared a special dividend on September 5, 2019 of $0.90 per share, payable to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019 and will be paid on or about September 20, 2019.

The special dividend reflects both the strong long-term operating performance of the Company and its solid balance sheet, thereby enabling a distribution of cash over and above what is considered necessary to meet known commitments and maintain adequate reserves.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three months ended Three months ended July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 Revenue $ 103,411 $ 103,089 Cost of goods sold 44,259 44,311 Gross margin $ 59,152 $ 58,778 Expenses Selling and administrative 16,330 15,905 General 894 738 Research and development 22,694 21,320 Investment tax credits (2,003 ) (2,003 ) Share based compensation 1,731 601 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,777 (1,072 ) 41,423 35,489 Earnings before undernoted $ 17,729 $ 23,289 Finance income 451 359 Finance costs (463 ) (426 ) Other income and expenses 41 135 Earnings before income taxes $ 17,758 $ 23,357 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 3,567 5,618 Deferred 984 378 $ 4,551 $ 5,996 Net earnings for the period $ 13,207 $ 17,361 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 130 88 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 13,077 17,273 Net earnings for the period $ 13,207 $ 17,361 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.23





Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at July 31, 2019 April 30, 2019 Cash and marketable securities $ 100,368 $ 108,606 Inventory $ 175,705 $ 171,271 Working capital $ 280,108 $ 282,521 Total assets $ 490,977 $ 466,597 Shareholders' equity $ 350,439 $ 353,123 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,605,246 76,545,246 Fully-diluted 77,968,246 77,958,746 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,558,898 76,510,417 Fully-diluted 76,673,167 76,529,799

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

September 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or toll-free (North America) 1-888-297-0356, access code 1610890.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until

October 5, 2019. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 1610890.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

