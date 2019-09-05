Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A14156 ISIN: GB00BYMT0J19 Ticker-Symbol: LIA 
München
05.09.19
16:07 Uhr
70,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,00
70,50
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIVANOVA PLC70,000,00 %