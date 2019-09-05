Insignia Systems, Inc.: Insignia Systems Recognized as Top Display Company of 2019 in the US

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) ("Insignia") announced today that it has been named The Top Display Company of 2019 in the US by CREATIVE Magazine.

Over the past eighteen months, Insignia has been rapidly expanding its product portfolio to accommodate evolving client needs. This product expansion includes the introduction of several new display solutions that are custom built to client specifications, frequently executed in six weeks or less and backed by a simple process that is fully managed by the Insignia customer service team.

The CREATIVE Magazine's Top Display Company award is the most recent of several awards Insignia has received over the past year. In April 2019, Insignia was listed for the second consecutive year as one of the Top 50 POP Companies in North America, which ranks 50 largest point-of-purchase marketing companies in the United States by revenue. In 2018, Insignia was also recognized by Retail CIO Outlook Magazine as one of the Top 10 Retail Management Solution Providers. This award recognized Insignia's ability to treat the store like a media vehicle and deliver customized content down to the store level in order to better engage local shoppers.

"The team is excited about being named The Top Display Company of 2019. I am especially proud of the team considering all the work that has gone into making our display solutions a focal point of our offerings. In two short years, we have become an innovative partner for many large and emerging CPG manufacturers because of our ability to meet their exact needs and timing. This award is a testament to the resilience, commitment and skill of our entire company," said Kristine Glancy, President and CEO.

The announcement of this award coincides with a retail marketing lab that Insignia is currently operating in downtown Minneapolis. In this lab, clients and interested brand and retailer representatives can experience full size retail executions, discuss the latest tactics for engaging shoppers and see new digital solutions that are custom designed to drive shoppers to the store.

According to James Illingworth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, "Our retail marketing lab has been a huge success. In the first several weeks, we have met with dozens of brands and brand representatives who are curious to learn more about how to engage shoppers in the dynamic retail environment. Winning this award from CREATIVE Magazine is further evidence that our new products and in-store programs are having an impact." If you will be in the Minneapolis area and are interested in touring the facility, please contact James Illingworth to schedule an appointment at james.illingworth@insigniasystems.com

To read the article published by CREATIVE Magazine, click here

About Insignia Systems, Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers across the country rely on our deep expertise in the dynamic retail environment to provide a full suite of shopper engagement solutions.

For additional information, contact (800) 874-4648, or visit the Insignia website at www.insigniasystems.com

About Creative Magazine

Creative Magazine - the magazine of promotion and marketing is a publication that caters to sales promotion and marketing executives who manage point-of purchase displays, trade show exhibit and sales promotion programs. The publication is presented in print and digital versions and is published by Magazines/Creative, Inc. in New York.

For additional information, contact 516-378-0800, or visit the Creative Magazine website on www.creativemag.com.

