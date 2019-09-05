Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Empowers Technology Through Human Ingenuity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Deeply committed to customers, Newswire, a leading press release distribution service, has combined its technology with the power of genuine human relationships to provide customers a competitive advantage.



Customer Success is the cornerstone for the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, software delivered as a service that provides customers the ability to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium. Newswire provides customers with the media communications utility to leverage press releases to highlight the company's mission, message, product innovation and competitive differentiation.

"Our commitment to Customer Success is a cornerstone to Newswire's reputation in the industry," said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP. "Previously, this industry has been intent on selling software that customers have to evaluate, select, implement, and support themselves. We've simplified this complex process coupled with a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist to support customers throughout the journey."

According to Rohrmann, "The Earned Media Advantage eliminates these risks and associated costs. Customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each campaign, and lower their paid-media costs."

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the earned media advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the right medium to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

