America Piano Manufacturers Association: Piano Brand Awards List is published by Piano Manufacturers Association

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2019 / Recently, the Piano Manufacturers Association conducts professional evaluations of mainstream piano brands in America, Germany, Austria, Japan, China and other regions, including blind play tests, multiple questionnaires on the practical performance of professional piano performers and non-professional music enthusiasts, and combines with the grading of the registered piano technician in association. According to the pianos' own characteristics and outstanding performance, the piano products of various brands will be awarded the following awards:

Best Artistic Performance Awards: Steinway K-52

Best Acoustic Piano Awards: Schimmel k122

Best Appearance Design Awards: Blüthner D

Best Pop Timbre Awards: Mason & Hamlin M50

Best Soundboard Design Awards: Bechstein B124 Imposant

Best Back Frame Design Awards: Brodmann PE 130

Best Stable Quality Awards: Yamaha U1

Best Iron-frame Design Awards: Petrof K125

Best Action Innovation Awards: Kawai K300

In addition, in the light of the acceptance of piano quality and brand price, and satisfaction with the piano itself of piano technicians and the respondents of the above-mentioned questionnaires, they are especially grading Bush & Gerts Ar 70 as the Best Manufacturing Gold Awards and Boston UP-126E as the Best Consumer Satisfaction Awards.

There are many criteria for evaluating a piano. For different performers, there are different choices of timbre, pitch, feel of touch the keys, volume, richness and delicacy of sound, the whole resonance expression and so on. piano makers have unique opinions, some specialize in soundboards, plate and others scale design. A lot of opinions are gathered in the Piano Manufacturers Association, and the light of thought collides with each other.

" what is a good or bad piano, everyone's experience preferences and the professional consensus of the International Piano industry, most of them still follow regular rules."

To most pianophile, a piano's tone is probably its most important aspect, but also the most difficult to quanlify or describe. Voicing, or tone regulation, comprises a variety of techniques that technicians use to change a piano's tone. Most involve adjusting the hardness, density, tension, and surface of the hammer felt to produce a spectrum of tonal qualities ranging from bright to mellow.

The piano have a broad spectrum of tonal color when the hammers are voiced in such a way that the timbre changes with minor differences in touch by the pianist, making accessible a broad range of timbres ever the instrument's full range of volume.

According many pianists, when they can be distracted by notes that stick out or are weak in the scale, he or she has to remember which notes don't perform like the others. This inhibits the performance, and ultimately, the audience doesn't get the full benefit of the artist's interpretation of a piece.

Pianos with a broad spectrum of total color provide the pianist with a larger expressive range. However, producing the same degree of change in timbre for each hammers so the voicing is even across the keyboard and throughout the piano's range of volume requires very high technics and skills.

Nowadays, the world's top piano manufacturers possess different technical data from other companies. They create their own brand's star products of vertical piano by hand. Each piano has its own unique characteristics due to the different technical data, process flow, configuration materials and pricing strategies used by different piano brands. The different quality and personality of piano make picky consumers who have different needs possess different choices about the brand.

