Bitmain expands in-demand Antminer 17 series with two new miners; reveals specifications and selling times

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmain, the world's top 10 fabless chipmaker, has expanded its in-demand Antminer 17 series of miners with two new models - Antminer S17e and Antminer T17e, - and is announcing specifications as well as selling times ahead of the launch date on 9 September, 2019.

The Antminer S17e and T17e models have been designed to offer the best value for money. The Antminer S17e has a hash rate of 64 TH/s and operates with a power efficiency of 45 J/TH, while the T17e offers a hash rate of 53 TH/s and a power efficiency of 55 J/TH.

Significant improvements to power efficiency and hash rate have been achieved from Bitmain's comprehensive strength accumulated over the years in the field and relentless technological innovation.

Both new models have been designed for more stable operations in the long-term to reduce maintenance costs for customers. This is made possible through the dual tube heat dissipation technology which improves how efficiently heat dissipates. The models are also equipped with a more secure software system to prevent malicious attacks.

Bitmain also introduces its compensation strategy for delivery delay. If mining machines are not shipped after a certain period of the specified delivery date, Bitmain will compensate customers by coupons for each day of delay, based on PPS rewards of the mining pool (electricity cost deducted).

The Antminer S17e and T17e will be released in three batches and will be available for sale on Bitmain's official website according to the following timings:

1st Batch:

Selling Time: 9 September 2019, 19:00 GMT+8

Delivery Time: 1 - 10 November 2019

2nd Batch:

Selling Time: 10 September 2019, 19:00 GMT+8

Delivery Time: 11 - 20 November 2019

3rd Batch:

Selling Time: 11 September 2019, 19:00 GMT+8

Delivery Time: 21 - 30 November 2019

For further sales inquiries, please contact Bitmain's specified sales teams based on your region:

North, Central, South America

Contact: sales.ncsa@bitmain.com



Europe, the Middle East, and Africa & The Commonwealth of Independent States:

Contact: sales.emeacis@bitmain.com

Asia Pacific:

Contact: sales.apac@bitmain.com

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide -- Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

