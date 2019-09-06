BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Die EU-Kommission hat den Krebswirkstoff Tecentriq des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns Roche
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:13
|Roche's Tecentriq Gets 2 EU Approvals To Treat Adults With NSCLC, ES-SCLC
|SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Friday two approvals from European Commission for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) to treat adults with non-squamous...
► Artikel lesen
|07:53
|EU lässt Tecentriq von Roche gegen bestimmte Lungenkrebsformen zu
|BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Die EU-Kommission hat den Krebswirkstoff Tecentriq des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns Roche für die Behandlung von zwei Lungenkrebsformen zugelassen. Das Mittel dürfte nun zur Erstbehandlung...
► Artikel lesen
|07:41
|Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
|Dies teilt der Pharmakonzern am Freitag mit.Einerseits darf der Wirkstoff zur Erstbehandlung von Patienten mit einem nicht-kleinzelligen Lungenkarzinom eingesetzt werden. Gemäss Roche sind sogenannte...
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: European Commission approves Roche's Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy for the initial treatment of people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
|Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) is the first and only cancer immunotherapy approved by the European Medicines Agency for the initial treatment of extensive-stage...
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: European Commission approves Roche's new Tecentriq-based combination therapy as an initial treatment for most common form of advanced lung cancer
|The approval of the new Tecentriq-based combination expands treatment options for people across Europe affected by non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)Decision based on data showing that...
► Artikel lesen
