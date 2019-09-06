BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Die EU-Kommission hat den Krebswirkstoff Tecentriq des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns Roche für die Behandlung von zwei Lungenkrebsformen zugelassen. Das Mittel dürfte nun zur Erstbehandlung von Patienten mit einem nicht-kleinzelligen Lungenkarzinom eingesetzt werden, wie Roche am Freitag in Basel mitteilte. Zudem sei Tecentriq in Kombination mit Chemotherapie zur Erstbehandlung einer bestimmten Form von großflächigem, kleinzelligem Lungenkrebs (ES-SCLC) zugelassen worden. Tecentriq kann in den USA und der EU bereits zur Behandlung bestimmter Lungen-, Blasen- und Brustkrebsformen eingesetzt werden./mis/men

