Made-in-Indonesia Homewares Take Center Stage at Maison et Objet 2019

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy (BEKRAF), under the tag of Indonesia Creative Incorporated (ICINC), is making its debut at the Maison et Objet 2019 in Paris. Along with the Indonesian Society of Interior Designer (HDII) and the Embassy of Indonesia in Paris, BEKRAF will present 24 Indonesian homeware designers at the event which will run from September 6-10, 2019.

Called "IDentities", the group of designers including AIEVL Design Studio, Alfath Kurniadi, Budi Pradono, Djalin, Kayou, Du'Anyam, Threadapeutic, Bika Living, Vivere, Rattan of Indonesia, Keratons, DUA Lighting, Kandura, Conture, Bermock, Nouvwerks, Juno Home, Roa, SPEDAGI, Super Rattan, UMA Design, Siji, Moire Rugs, and Pala Nusantara, will showcase their array of furniture, houseware, stationary and lifestyle equipment, under the theme "Tropical Living".

"The 24 designers have been keeping a close eye on the most in-demand products in European market before coming up with products on display at the Maison et Objet 2019. These products are one of the kind handmade items that can't be found elsewhere," said Francis Surjaseputra, Head of Curator, HDII.

Confident that "IDentities" will draw a big turnout based on the quality of Indonesian craft products, BEKRAF aims to achieve EUR2 million in transaction. This follows the agency's success at Milan's Salone del Mobile's where total transaction reached EUR1.6 million.

"According our data, craft presented as the top three creative economy's subsector, with the highest contribution towards Indonesia's GDP and exports. I believe our well-handcrafted products will help set higher market prices, because of rich culture and backstory we have," said Joshua Simandjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing, BEKRAF.

Vivid colors and materials depicting Indonesia's strong character

Each "IDentities" member embraces a play local on Indonesian elements and nature-inspired colors to mimic the exotic tropical breeze of Indonesia. For examples, the traditional Indonesian weaves complementing seamlessly with the Moire Rugs' brightly-colored rug, and PALA Nusantara's eco-friendly exotic watch series made of mushroom mycelium.

There's also the tropical colors and vivid patterns layered upon wall tapestry made of locally-sourced textile waste, created by Threadapeutic.

"We reuse fabric offcuts from local fashion and furnishing industries, turning fashion industry's waste into works of art. Curated based on color and texture, they're layered and arranged into a single technicolor fabric to create uniquely blended textiles for clothing, fashion accessories, and home decor," said Nagawati Surya, the founder of Threadapeutic.

The strong character of Indonesia is also reflected by the products which are made using mix combination of Indonesian natural resources. This includes a colorful concrete-made stool created by Conture Concrete Lab, and a chandelier weaving with natural rattan by DUA Lighting.

"All these elements together will not only conjure up an exotic vibe for Indonesian handicrafts, but most importantly, by placing much emphasis on social and environmental matter, customers will look at our products beyond the design and functionality. That will ensure our products shine on the global stage," concluded Simandjuntak.

For details: IDentities Lookbook

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971135/MO_DIGITALASET_01.jpg