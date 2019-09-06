Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Pantheon International Plc (PIN) - (Initiation of coverage): 11.9% average annual NAV growth since 1987 06-Sep-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: 11.9% average annual NAV growth since 1987 PIP (ticker PIN) invests in a diversified portfolio of private equity (PE) funds and directly in private companies. On average, it has beaten its benchmark index by ca.4.0% p.a. since inception in 1987, generating ca.1.5x the market's returns. This has been delivered by i) PE funds earning better returns than quoted companies, ii) PIP investing in the right parts of the PE market, iii) benefits from being in the Pantheon family, and iv) a structured fund selection process. PIP gives investors access to the whole PE market, with strong corporate governance. We believe the "real" NAV is above "book" NAV. There are risks (see below), but the discount makes the risk/reward anomalous, in our view. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/pantheon-internationa l-plc/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas 35 New Broad Street +44 20 7194 7622 London EC2M 1NH mt@hardmanandco.com www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 22 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 869501 06-Sep-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e49339edc677f28439fddd32b8161768&application_id=869501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=869501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

