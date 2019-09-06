EZVIZ Showcases its First Color Night Vision Security Camera at IFA 2019 to Bring 24/7 Color Images

Full-color nighttime security imaging is here with the C3W Color Night Vision camera

BERLIN, Germany, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global smart home security brand today presented two innovative security cameras that make it dramatically easier and smarter for users to protect their home and business anytime, anywhere. The two additions to its security camera range showcased at IFA are the C3W Color Night Vision - the first EZVIZ camera featuring color night vision - and the C1C PIR, a compact and powerful camera with passive infrared lighting (PIR) and magnetic base.

The C3W Color Night Vision is a brilliant upgrade of EZVIZ's bestseller, the C3W outdoor Wi-Fi camera. The new C3W boosts night vision performance and delivers vivid-as-day color night video, thanks to two built-in spotlights and two infrared lights. The versatile spotlights also function as outdoor lighting after dark and can flash when the active defense is triggered.

The camera takes nighttime surveillance to the next level with three distinct night vision modes, made possible through the combination of spotlights, infrared lights, and motion-detection capability. For example, with the new C3W's smart night vision mode, the spotlights will illuminate automatically upon detection of motion in the darkness, enabling full-color snapshots and remote look-ins.

Additional C3W Color Night Vision features include:

DIY voice-recordable alerts for custom greetings or warnings

Active defense with flashing lights and siren

Adjustable spotlight brightness

H.265 video technology for improved video quality, and halved storage space & bandwidth

1080p full-HD video

Up to 30-meter (98-foot) infrared night vision in complete darkness

Crystal-clear two-way talk

External dual-antenna for enhanced Wi-Fi connection

IP67 rating for year-round outdoor use

Also making its global debut, EZVIZ's C1C PIR indoor Wi-Fi camera is an ideal security solution for the inside of the property. Thanks to an advanced PIR sensor, the new C1C only alerts users to activities that are triggered by moving objects that emit heat, effectively eliminating unnecessary false alarms. The camera also employs a true day/night function, powered by an IR cut filter, to deliver optimal clarity in varying lighting conditions. With a magnetic base that can be attached to any metallic surface, the C1C PIR camera is flexible and easy to install.

Additional C1C PIR features include:

1080p full-HD video

130° wide-viewing angle

HD night vision

Sleep mode for privacy protection

Two-way talk from anywhere

The free EZVIZ App, available on Android and iOS, is intuitive and easy to use, putting security in the palm of the user's hand. With this mobile application, users can view the live feed, watch playback, zoom in 8 times for close-up details, and even start a live conversation remotely with a visitor.

The newest additions, together with other EZVIZ products, are compatible with the Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Security is just a few words away in case the customer's hands are full, or their phone is not within reach. Customers with supported Amazon Echo or Google Home devices will be able to access live feed (i.e., "Alexa/Hey Google, show me the front door) and arm the system when they leave home (i.e. "Alexa/Hey Google, turn on motion detection"). Additional voice control functions will continue to be integrated into EZVIZ products for a better, connected life.

Richard Ye, General Manager of EZVIZ Europe, said: "We are excited to keep expanding the EZVIZ portfolio, introducing reliable and affordable smart security products to customers worldwide. Apart from our industry-leading surveillance technologies and years of dedication to this field, EZVIZ also keeps pace with customers' changing demands for smart security. Today we are proud to launch the groundbreaking C3W Color Night Vision camera and the C1C PIR smart motion detection camera, bringing up to date security solutions to European customers."

Pricing and Availability

Prices and availability will be announced soon. Prices and specifications may vary by country, so please consult a local EZVIZ representative for detailed information.

EZVIZ at IFA 2019

EZVIZ is in Hall 25, Booth #321 at IFA 2019, September 6-11. Along with launching the two new products, EZVIZ also creates two scenarios on-site to give attendees real-world experience of our smart solutions for home and small and growing businesses.

About EZVIZ

EZVIZ, a global smart home security brand, is the consumer and residentially-focused subsidiary of Hikvision. EZVIZ creates a safe, convenient and smart life for users through its intelligent devices, cloud-based platform, and AI technology. Innovative products and services from EZVIZ can be applied to homes, workplaces, stores, schools, and much more. EZVIZ empowers partners to share our unique cloud services and build a thriving IoT ecosystem together. For more information, please visit us at www.ezvizlife.com. Find us on Facebook and Instagram @EZVIZGlobal and @ezviz_global.

About EZVIZ Europe

Since 2016, EZVIZ has been creating a strong base in the European market and is committed to developing its market share across the continent in Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain. Headquartered in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, EZVIZ's European division has adopted a pro-active growth strategy through its dedicated sales, marketing, technical support and logistics team.

Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

