Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Deflamo AB, LEI: 549300AC1X1IUF68TG96 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: DEFL B SE0007045406 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press releases published by Deflamo AB on reason: September 5, 2019 at 16:31 CET and September 6, 2019 at 08:45 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 09:10 CET followed by continuous trading trading from 09:20 CET, September 6, 2019 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified