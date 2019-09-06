MOLOGEN has announced that its pivotal Phase III IMPALA trial testing lefitolimod as a maintenance therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) has missed its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). As a result, we have removed from our valuation lefitolimod's prospects as a monotherapy in mCRC and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) (previously 72% of our valuation). MOLOGEN will focus on the development of lefitolimod and EnanDIM in combination with other therapies. Recently announced restructuring measures should reduce monthly cash burn to €0.8m from the current rate of €1.4m. We note gross cash as of 30 June 2019 was €6.0m, which should enable funding into Q419. We value MOLOGEN at €50.4m (€4.1/share) vs €169m (€18.2/share) previously.

