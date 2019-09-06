Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
06.09.2019 | 10:17
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Certain Funds, Affiliates and Officers of Its Manager Intend to Participate in the Tender Offer

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450




Eurocastle Announces Certain Funds, Affiliates and Officers of Its Manager

Intend to Participate in the Tender Offer

Guernsey, 6 September 2019 - In connection with the €60 million tender offer launched by Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") on 13 August 2019 (the "Tender"), the Company announces that certain funds, affiliates and officers of the Manager of the Company, FIG LLC, are participating in the Tender. Such participation is on the same terms as all shareholders in Eurocastle, and the Manager affiliates intend to tender their Basic Entitlement and to maximise their participation in any Excess Entitlement.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



