DGAP-Media / 2019-09-06 / 10:27 *paragon Brings True Intelligence into Vehicles - Interaction via Voice, Gestures and More* *- New geni:OS software platform creates unprecedented opportunities for interaction between drivers and intelligent assistants* *- In addition to voice operation, AI-based assistant responds to gestures, facial expression, line-of-sight and touch* *- Intelligent assistants from paragon already available in more than 20 mass-production models* *- Innovative solutions from the business unit Digital Assistance can be experienced at the IAA exhibition booth* *Delbrück, Germany, September 6, 2019 - With geni:OS, a new software platform for digital assistants, paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] is striving for a revolution in the field of AI assistants. The new generation of software enables numerous innovative functions that significantly expand the range of products and services of previous solutions. At this year's IAA from September 10 to 15, paragon is putting these innovations in digital assistance in the spotlight.* In addition to a high-performance runtime environment, the new geni:OS software platform also provides specialized software tools for developers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). It expands on its predecessor, ODP S3, with a wide range of new functions. The system enables the development of intelligent assistants and combines empathetic, context-based and adaptive interaction with the unique concept of interconnected AI. This explicitly sets the technology apart from other software platforms available on the market. Interaction takes place, for example, via voice recognition, gestures or eye tracking. The driver and the AI assistant are able to communicate in an entirely natural manner - almost like in a purely interpersonal conversation. The driver can freely and intuitively select the most appropriate form of interaction, depending on preferences, situation and context. If the driver points in the relevant direction and asks, "Is that the office building where my meeting is?" the system independently links the available information sources together and provides the driver with the desired results in an instant. paragon has extensive experience with the implementation of so-called multi-modal control interfaces, in both predevelopment and mass production, and is capable of supporting any desired combination of input channels. In addition to the software platform geni:OS, paragon also offers its own assistant, EDWIN. This product is an AI assistant for OEMs in the form of a perfectly coordinated combination of hardware and software - all from a single source. EDWIN, which was already developed on the basis of the geni:OS platform, thus provides concrete assistance solutions for a wide range of functions, including the so-called Smart Office among others. This allows EDWIN to assist the driver in accessing office functions in the car. If the assistant determines, for example, that the driver has several unread emails in his inbox, the system could make the following proposal: "Multiple emails that need a reaction are stacking up in your inbox. Should I read you the messages with high priority so that we can answer them together?" Following confirmation, the system could read prioritized emails and then record and send the driver's verbal reply. The Smart Office function will enable users to completely integrate the digital assistant EDWIN into their day-to-day working life in the future. This will make it easier to plan and manage meetings, tasks and messages - even on the go. EDWIN can be operated offline, cloud-based or even as a combination of the two according to the driver's needs. Even in cloud mode, control over all user data remains with the user or the automotive manufacturer. OEMs have the option of operating the cloud-based sections of the system in their own computing centers. This ensures that sensitive end user data is protected from access by external third parties at all times. From September 10 to 15, visitors to the IAA can experience the pioneering solutions of paragon at booth B08 in hall 5.0 in the New Mobility World section. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to experience EDWIN in person in the context of a futuristic passenger compartment and learn about what it can do. *Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA* paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house. In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech and Neu-Ulm (Bavaria, Germany), Korntal-Münchingen and St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China) and Austin (Texas, USA). Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag. *Contact* *paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA* Stefan Westemeyer Artegastrasse 1 33129 Delbrück, Germany Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-100 Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-63 Email: investor@paragon.ag End of Media Release Issuer: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Key word(s): Automobile 2019-09-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 