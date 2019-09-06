iManage EMEA Selects Macmillan Cancer Support as its Charity of the Year

iManage EMEA sponsors organisation that provides care and support for people living with cancer

CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2019, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that iManage EMEA has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as its Charity of the Year. The organization is a leader in providing physical, financial and emotional support to individuals affected by cancer.



"iManage is proud to announce Macmillan Cancer Support as our Charity of the Year," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, iManage EMEA. "One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and we think it's important to support a charity which is prevalent in helping all those affected by it. Staff, loved ones and the iManage community have all been affected by cancer and we welcome the opportunity to support Macmillan Cancer Support."

Emma Stokes-Heley, Senior Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, commented, "We are delighted that iManage has chosen Macmillan as their Charity of the Year and that their staff want to make a difference to people living with cancer. Corporate support is so essential to us and staff fundraising is a wonderful way to bring teams across an organisation together to have fun at the same time as raising vital funds. Just £4,659 could pay for a Macmillan nurse for a month, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support."

The selection of Macmillan Cancer Support as iManage EMEA's Charity of the Year coincides with iManage EMEA's sponsorship of a team of legal professionals that is walking all 240 miles of the rugged Cape Wrath Trail to raise funds and awareness for Macmillan Cancer Support. The team's members include Martyn Wells, an IT Director at law firm Wright Hassall LLP, who is currently battling stage IV malignant melanoma. The team began the walk on August 31st.

"In a fast-paced industry, it is important not to lose sight of responsibilities which lie outside of the company," said Nick Thomson, General Manager, iManage RAVN. "Macmillan Cancer Support remains a charity close to the hearts of our employees and community and for that reason has been selected to be our Charity of the Year. We look forward to contributing to the work Macmillan Cancer Support does and I am personally very pleased to be supporting the great work they are doing."

Follow iManage via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work - securely.