



Sydney, Aus, Sept 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - For the first time Australian manufacturers targeting online Chinese consumers can market and sell their products directly to consumers on a dedicated overseas brands platform, cutting out agents and maintaining better control of their branding and distribution into the world's biggest market.One of China's fastest-growing e-commerce businesses, Aomaijia Group today signed agreements with five leading Australian companies Sukin, Kids Smart, NESTLE Australia, b.box and TASMAN UGG. They will join other Australian brands Swisse, Blackmores, which are already available across the e-commerce platform. In total Aomaijia sells more than 100,000 product lines across 3,000 individual brands.Aomaijia (pronounced OW-MY-GEE-ARE) has developed China's most innovative integrated e-commerce platform which does not simply sell overseas made products to end users but provides an entire suite of services that deliver products from the supplier, through the supply chain, sales channels and consumer delivery.Unlike China's two best-known online retail platforms, Taobao and T-Mall, 90% percent of products on Aomaijia are international brands. This differentiates the platform as one focussed entirely on supporting the branding strategy of international manufacturers.Speaking in Sydney today at the signing of these agreements, Aomaijia Group CEO Ms. Liping Liu said, "Even though most of our sales go through digital channels we are not simply an online mall. Other online trading platforms allow overseas companies to connect very quickly with millions of Chinese consumers; but they have significant limitations."The biggest drawback is that online malls sell many products through second-hand agents who may or, in many cases, may not be appointed by product producers. They generate sales but the trade-off is a loss of control in branding, distribution and retail pricing."Aomaijia distinguishes itself by only dealing directly with manufacturers, or their appointed agencies."The Aomaijia platform was created to give suppliers, like those in Australia, control of their branding in China but also control over distribution, sales volumes and ultimately their profits." said Aomaijia CEO Ms Liu.Australian brands will not only benefit from access to China's most sophisticated retail e-commerce platform, Aomaijia can supply an entire suite of services from supply chain financing and management through to technical services and tracking end users through tailor-made CRM solutions.Aomaijia's business to consumer (B2C) sales rest on three platforms, a mobile phone app; an online retail site and a mini sales program operated on the WeChat social media platform. It also has 14 physical stores in key locations across all of China's major first-tier cities, including: Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Zhuhai and Wuxi. The company has an aggressive rollout strategy with plans to open nearly 100 stores nationwide in the coming year.Aomaijia calls its retail outlets Dual-line Stores which help customers to get efficient shopping experience. Its two major advantages are that it gives consumers confidence that they are buying authentic brands; and they have the opportunity to physically sample new product lines which may not be familiar in China.One of the unique aspects of the Dual-line Store is that Aomaijia's platform allows consumers to track individual products right across the supply chain from entry into China to point-of-sale. This gives Chinese consumers absolute confidence that they are purchasing genuine products through proper channels.Established in 2015 in Guangdong (China's richest province by GDP) the company launched its online platform the following year. In first half year of 2019 the company's total customer base grew more than 200% and it now has more than 30 million registered users across its three digital platforms.