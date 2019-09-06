Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 337.11p INCLUDING current year revenue 343.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 330.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 336.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---