BioLargo is close to breaking even with both its Odor-No-More (ONM) and BioLargo Engineering Science & Technology (BLEST) divisions, which reported Q219 operating losses of $51,000 and $27,000, respectively (after $315,000 and $241,000 in revenue). Both businesses have been expanding with new contracts, which we expect to continue to improve margins. ONM recently signed its fourth national distribution agreement, and BLEST was awarded a series of environmental services contracts for US Air Force bases. The company continues to guide to ONM breaking even by YE19.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...