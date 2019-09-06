Orthofix Stock's Depressed Price Means Opportunity
The stock market is rallying on renewed optimism toward a U.S.-China trade deal, but there are still many stocks, especially in the small-cap space, that have been hemorrhaging.
Digging into the stock market trash bin, an intriguing battered-down small-cap medical devices company with a good risk/reward scenario is Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).
Orthofix stock is down 32% from its 52-week high, hovering just above its range low. It's underperforming the S&P 500 and Russell 2000, down almost three percent this year and five percent over the past year..
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The stock market is rallying on renewed optimism toward a U.S.-China trade deal, but there are still many stocks, especially in the small-cap space, that have been hemorrhaging.
Digging into the stock market trash bin, an intriguing battered-down small-cap medical devices company with a good risk/reward scenario is Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).
Orthofix stock is down 32% from its 52-week high, hovering just above its range low. It's underperforming the S&P 500 and Russell 2000, down almost three percent this year and five percent over the past year..
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...