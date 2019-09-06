IDG Asia: IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 Interprets Technological Innovation and Makes Life Smarter

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Between September 6 and September 11, IFA 2019 is held in Berlin, Germany. This expo attracts more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world. Bosch, Siemens, Huawei, TCL, Midea, ASKO, Philips, Sony, SKYWORTH, KONKA, SHARP, Grundig, BOE, CHANGHONG, Samsung, Miele, Delonghi, ECOVACS and other brands have attended the exhibition, actively demonstrating new products and new technologies.

Winners List of IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 Released to Lead Product Technology Innovation in the Industry

IFA is a world's leading exhibition for consumer electronics and home appliances, a benchmark for industry development, and an excellent opportunity for consumer electronics brands to compete for the global market. The IFA Product Technical Innovation Award (IFA-PTIA), which is at the forefront of product technology innovation, is an appraisal and election campaign focused on cutting-edge consumer electronics products jointly presented by IDG and GIC. Launched globally every year, it is also the most professional and authoritative international communication, display and cooperation platform at IFA. The outstanding products selected over the years are the pioneers in the development of the consumer electronics industry, representing the development trend of consumer electronics technology in recent years.

According to the host, 24 products from 20 manufacturers including Bosch, Siemens, TCL, Google, SONY, LG, Midea, AEG, Miele, Skyworth, BOE, Beko, KONKA, Kärcher, CHANGHONG, ECOVACS, Delonghi, Philips, Amazfit and Millo are selected this year. The product range covers TV, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, sweeping robots and other consumer electronics products.

Statistics show that a total of eight Chinese companies are selected in this year, accounting for 40% of the total number of award-winning enterprises. Among them, TCL wins "Home Theater Gold Award" and "Anti-Pollution and Separate Washing Innovation Gold Award "with TCL Mini LED TV X10/C11 and Classified Washing Machine X10-110BDI; COLMO, a high-end AI technology appliance brand under Midea, wins " Phase Change Energy Storage Technology Innovation Gold Award " and " IAQ Technology Innovation Gold Award " with CFXH2050 water heater and KFR-35GW/CK1C-9 air conditioner respectively; SKYWORTH/Metz smart home platform Swaiot? wins "AIoT Innovation Gold Award"; BOE BD Cell receives "Display Technology Innovation Gold Award"; KONKA LED98A3/LED86A3 and OLED65V1 respectively win the " Design Innovation Gold Award " and " Audio-Visual Experience Gold Award"; CHANGHONG CHiQ C8UT wins "Laser Display Technology Innovation Gold Award"; ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO950 receives "Mapping Technology Innovation Gold Award"; Amazfit GTR Smartwatch wins "Wearable Applications Innovation Award".

Maintaining wide users and rich application scenarios and leading the fashion trend, consumer electronics products are a field known for the most active innovation and fastest conversion of applications. New generation information technologies such as the Internet, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things enable home appliances to provide a richer imagination for people's future lives. Rich and intelligent future life scenarios will become a show field for home appliances and consumer electronics companies to compete on the latest technologies, products and services.

