Soricimed Biopharma: Soricimed and Image Analysis Group Partner to Validate Predictive Imaging Markers for SOR-C13 Treatment Response in Solid Cancer Tumors

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing first-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Image Analysis Group ("IAG"), a UK-based company with unique expertise in medical imaging and artificial intelligence ("AI")-based image analytics, whereby the companies will join their efforts in the development of Soricimed's lead anti-cancer drug candidate, SOR-C13, a first-in-class inhibitor of the TRPV6 calcium channel.

The partners will validate the use of advanced image assessment and AI-derived markers to predict patient treatment response in a Phase 1b investigator-initiated trial of late-stage pancreatic cancer patients. The trial will be conducted at one of the world's most respected cancer research centers, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

IAG will bring its expertise in advanced imaging, Machine Learning and Radiomics to support conventional RECIST/iRECIST assessment and further validate methodologies for patient characterization and the development of predictive response markers.

"Immuno-oncology and advanced therapies demand novel response assessments," stated Dr. Diana Roettger, Head of Therapeutic Innovation at IAG. "Standard diameter-based radiographic assessment (RECIST/iRECIST) of tumor size and response to treatment does not reflect the complexity of the tumor microenvironment. However, image analysis-based tumor markers that have the potential to predict treatment effects can enhance standard assessments by identifying which patients are most likely to respond to SOR-C13 treatment."

"Traditionally, tumor shrinkage is used to measure treatment efficacy. However, when a tumor is invaded by cancer-fighting immune cells, it may stay the same size or even increase in size. IAG's cloud-based software utilizes algorithms, methodologies and AI that provide a more detailed tumor image analysis, including quantitative measurements of tumor microenvironment characteristics," explained Professor Jack Stewart, Chief Scientific Officer, Soricimed Biopharma Inc. "We are excited to partner with IAG to explore novel imaging markers in the development of our lead drug candidate, SOR-C13, and are confident that including predictors of early response will accelerate our clinical development program for targeted therapy."

About SOR-C13: SOR-C13 is a selective inhibitor of TRPV6, a calcium oncochannel over-expressed by solid tumor cancers. SOR-C13 binds with high affinity and selectivity and disrupts the function of TRPV6. TRPV6 plays a central role in a biochemical cascade that results in the upregulation of an array of pro-cancerous genes. TRPV6 is considered to be an important target for novel anticancer therapy. SOR-C13 is the first highly specific TRPV6 inhibitor to be identified and taken into clinical development.

About Soricimed Biopharma: Soricimed is a private, clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Their lead drug candidate, SOR-C13, was shown to be safe and well tolerated in a multi-center Phase 1 trial in late-stage solid tumor cancer. The U.S. FDA granted orphan-drug designation to SOR-C13 for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Soricimed is funded through private investors and various programs from the Governments of Canada and New Brunswick. www.soricimed.com

About IAG: IAG, Image Analysis Group is a unique clinical development partner to life sciences companies. We broadly leverage our proprietary image analysis methodologies, power of our cloud platform DYNAMIKA, years of experience in AI and Machine Learning as well as bespoke co-development business models to ensure higher probability for promising therapeutics to reach the patients. Our independent Bio-Partnering division fuses risk-sharing business models and agile culture to accelerate novel drug development. http://www.ia-grp.com/.

