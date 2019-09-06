Hydro66 have delivered OCP colocation data center services to Nexedi, a French provider of Enterprise solutions based on open source hardware and software. This new IaaS platform will provide market leading price and performance public cloud servers. Hydro66 will deliver this from their award-winning data center, reducing clients carbon footprint to near zero.

Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2019) -Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Nexedi as a further client addition to the Enterprise colocation data center business.

Headquartered in France, Nexedi is an innovative Enterprise solution provider focused on delivering open source software and hardware to solve complex business applications issues (such as Enterprise Resource Planning and Customer Relationship Management) in a very short time and with maximum flexibility. Customers include Airbus, Mitsubishi, PSA and SANEF amongst many others.

Jean-Paul Smets, CEO Nexedi, stated, "We have been strong advocates of OCP for several years now and we are delighted to begin working with a new member of the community. Hydro66 are a perfect partner for us as they reflect our core values of delivering environmentally friendly solutions at a fraction of the "Big 5" market price. Further, our customers see a lot of value in a cloud solution deployed in the EU with an EU partner. Delivering our pre-built Rapid Space racks to Hydro66 and having them available to our customers in a matter of minutes is exactly the benefit we expected from an OCP colocation facility."

The cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market is accelerating at 27% year on year and poised to drive the US$45.6 billion market toward US$150.7 billion by 2023, according to independent research published by Frost & Sullivan.

Patrick Smidts, Commercial Director of Benelux for Hydro66 commented, "Attracting a globally experienced client like Nexedi validates our OCP project and is the highest recommendation. We look forward to a rapid acceleration in delivering more capacity and value-add cloud infrastructure services with Nexedi in the coming months. Like our existing clients, Nexedi and their customers will gain significant cost savings, innovation and environmental wins."

Hydro66 have developed a 10-point checklist to enable OCP users to evaluate their data center choices against current best practice. More details and the 10 point checklist can be found here: https://www.hydro66.com/colocation-services/ocp-ready-colocation-data-center/

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

