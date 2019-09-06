The heavily indebted developer has cashed in two eight-project portfolios for an immediate $28 million windfall but accepted the sales recognize heavy losses as it continues to try and pay down debt.Debt saddled Chinese solar developer Panda Green has continued its fire sale of project assets by accepting a RMB160 million (US$22.5 million) hit on the transfer of 540 MW of generation capacity in its homeland. In an announcement made to the Hong Kong stock exchange after hours last night, Panda Green said it was shouldering a RMB100 million loss on the sale of its eight-project, 270 MW Zhaolian ...

