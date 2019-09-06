Fraunhofer ISE has worked with German technology companies to improve the metallization process in silicon solar cells. The result could drive down module costs quite a bit.The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has joined forces with the Photovoltaic Technology Evaluation Center to improve the screen-printing process used to apply silver fingers in silicon solar cells. The fine-line metallization process tested in southern German labs allows for a less-than-podgy finger width of 19µm and height of 18µm in a single printing step, compared to the current 30µm. The researchers claim ...

