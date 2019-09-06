Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2019

Komet Resources Inc.: Komet Announces Corporate Update

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Corporation") announces the resignation of Mr. Lucas Werner Claessens as President and Director of the Corporation as well as the resignation of Mr. Pascal Van Osta as Vice-President Exploration of the Corporation, as a result of management's decision to sell Komet's African assets. Both Mr. Claessens and Van Osta will remain as special consultants for the Corporation until the closing of all transactions in West Africa.

The Board of the Corporation has appointed Robert Wares as Interim President. Mr. Wares has been a member of the Corporation's Board of directors since October 2013 and is currently Chairman of the Board.

The board of the Corporation extends a warm thank you to Mr. Claessens and Mr. Van Osta for their respective contribution during their tenure.

The management of Komet has been reviewing base and precious metal opportunities in Eastern Canada and will begin the acquisition of properties in Quebec and New Brunswick this fall.

The Corporation also announces that, in order to more effectively manage its operations, it has moved its Québec City head office location to 1100 av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal Québec, H3B 2S2.

More information about the Corporation is available at: http://kometgold.com.

Investors relations and information:

Robert Wares, Interim President 514-951-4235 / rwares@osiskomining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)