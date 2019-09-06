Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (Doc US44514819).

The report highlights Wipro's strengths in providing high-touch customer service for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) service engagements with its next-generation tools and methodologies. Wipro's AI services act as a key enabler for its clients in building intelligent enterprises by helping them embed intelligence into their business processes and applications leveraging a broad range of Intellectual property (IP)-based platform offerings.

According to the report, industry buyers have advocated Wipro for its breadth and depth of IP and tools to deliver AI services and its ability to provide customer service (particularly onsite) and resolve problems or issues related to customer service. IDC rates Wipro highly in terms of its strategies around platforms and next-generation tools and methodologies and its breadth of AI services offerings.

Jayant Prabhu, Vice President and Global Head, Data, Analytics AI, Wipro Limited said, "Being a leader in AI services market is a testament to our consulting driven approach to enable organizations transform into intelligent enterprises by leveraging our in-depth AI services. We help our customers in this transformation journey by leveraging a strong knowledge ecosystem to build scalable AI/ML capability coupled with innovative execution models such as crowdsourcing."

Rohit Adlakha, Global Head, Wipro HOLMES and Chief Information Officer, Wipro Limited said, "This accolade is a recognition of our investments in developing our own IPs such as Wipro HOLMES and Wipro's Data Discovery Platform to offer insights-driven applied AI and automation solutions. This combined with our ability to leverage platforms and products from partners has created tremendous value for our customers."

Wipro HOLMES represents Wipro's integrated automation capabilities across infrastructure, applications and business process services, delivered through a comprehensive blend of tasks, processes, and cognitive technologies. These capabilities have been deployed for over 350 clients across industries.

Please click here to access the report.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Wipro Limited:

Wipro Limited is a leading global, information technology, consulting and business process services company. By harnessing the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies they help their clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. Recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, they have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Their vision is to discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

