TESSI: Tessi acquires document process (cheques) software publisher and scanner distributor Orone France

Tessi today announces the acquisition of the entire share capital and voting rights of Orone France, a company directed and controlled by Bernard Poll.

Among the various markets served by the Group, Tessi plans to establish a position as the leading cheque processing company in France. The acquisition of Orone will boost this strategy.

Orone's employees and solutions have been incorporated into the Tessi France Technologies division.

Thierry Caye, who heads the division, said: "We are determined to keep offering innovative solutions to our bank clients. The arrival of Orone will shore up our offering and diversify our value proposition to our clients. What's more, Tessi will expand its scanner distribution capabilities, thereby enhancing its service offering in order to offer a better service to existing clients, as well as those of Orone."

Tessi CEO Olivier Jolland added: "This acquisition is in line with the consolidation of this niche market. It establishes Tessi and Orone together as France's leading provider of bank processing solutions."

Tessi's long-standing expertise in cheque and payment system processing, bolstered by Orone's solutions, will make the new group a go-to partner for the banking sector.

During a transitional period, Bernard Poll will continue to contribute to operational and financial management alongside Tessi managers in order to ensure an optimum development path for the company.

About Orone France

Orone France publishes document process software for cheque processing.

It also distributes scanners to the French market.

Orone France posted 2018 turnover of €4.8 million.

Mainly based in Rouen (northern France), the company employs around thirty people.

Read more at: http://orone.io



About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 11 countries worldwide, has around 9,500 employees and posted turnover of €427.8 millions in 2018. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu

