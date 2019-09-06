Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest marketing spend analysis engagement for a leading alcoholic beverage manufacturer based out of Belgium. The constant changes in customer purchase behavior and market fluctuations have prompted leading companies in the food and beverage sector to redesign their marketing budget allocation strategies. Marketing spend optimization and budget allocation requires business leaders to skillfully address the challenges by leveraging marketing spend analysis.

Facing challenges in marketing spend allocation, a leading alcoholic beverage manufacturer approached Quantzig to leverage its marketing spend analysis solutions to analyze their marketing processes. Given a huge network and market reach, the ability to gauge the ROI of their marketing was a critical business requirement.

At Quantzig, we understand that the challenges faced by companies in the food and beverage sector vary based on the segment in which they operate, to tackle such challenges we've curated a comprehensive portfolio of marketing analytics solutions to help our clients improve growth and profitability.

The Business Problem

The client is an alcoholic beverage manufacturer based out of Belgium. They wanted to leverage marketing spend analysis to assess their marketing spend which was distributed equally across different business units. Using detailed marketing spend analysis reports the client wanted to gauge the ROI of their marketing investments.

"Marketing spend analysis is an advanced marketing analytics approach that can help businesses to gauge the ROI of their marketing investments to optimize spend," says a marketing spend analysis expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The marketing spend analysis experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client devise the right budget allocation strategy. The solutions offered enabled them to gain near-real-time insights on factors affecting marketing spend which empowered them to make the best decision to support the changing business dynamics.

Quantzig's marketing spend analysis solutions helped the client to:

Redesign their marketing plan to make the best use of the marketing budget

Improve MROI and drive better results from their marketing campaigns

Quantzig's marketing spend analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving marketing spend allocation

Enhancing marketing effectiveness and MROI

