The global MS resin (SMMA) market size is poised to reach USD 78.27 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages. In addition, increasing demand for MS resin from the automotive industry is anticipated to further boost the MS resin (SMMA) market during the forecast period.

Packaging plays a vital role in the preservation and safekeeping of food and beverage products. The manufacturers of food and beverage products choose packaging materials that can extend the shelf life of food. Rigid and flexible plastic containers are widely used in the packaging of food and beverage products. MS resin-based food containers exhibit properties such as resistance to heat, humidity, and gas, as well as providing aroma barrier. These food containers resist puncture and exhibit high tensile strength, durability, and chemical resistance. As these food containers are lightweight, they significantly reduce the overall weight of the packaging. The high demand tor packaging products, such as containers, from the food and beverage industry has increased the adoption of MS resin.

MS resin is progressively substituting standard plastics and conventional thermoplastic elastomers in automotive applications. The applications of MS resin in the automotive industry include car and heavy vehicles rear and side windows, windshields, sunroofs, light accessories, and interior and exterior trims. MS resin is largely preferred owing to excellent clarity, durability, sturdiness, potential for weight reduction, ease of assembly during production, and flexibility in design. Thus, the growth of the automotive and transport industries is a significant pointer for the growth prospects of the global MS resin (SMMA) market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd.

Chi Mei Corp.

Deltech Corp.

Denka Co. Ltd.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LG MMA

Resirene SA de CV

Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The MS resin (SMMA) Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

Automobile

Electronics

Food

Toys and leisure

Medical care

Optics

Other applications

Key Regions for the MS resin (SMMA) Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

